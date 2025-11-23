Rareism’s new capsule edit with Bobo Calcutta spells modern chic

Women’s wear label Rareism has brought out a limited edition in collaboration with famed artist-designer Ayushman Mitra’s label Bobo Calcutta. This high-end, capsule collection brings together Rareism’s signature contemporary silhouettes and BOBO’s bold, maximalist prints and features 15 unique silhouettes ranging from dresses and tops to skirts and waistcoats.
The collection melds Bobo’s narrative-driven prints — vibrant, abstract, and layered with motifs of eyes, animals, and nature; reinterpreted in a palette of striking jewel tones. Akshika Poddar, founder of Rareism and Ayushmantake us through this deeply personal yet universally resonant range in this chat.
How did the collaboration fructify? What was the idea behind the same
Akshika: This collaboration came about quite naturally. Both Rareism and BOBO Calcutta share a deep belief in individuality, art, and self-expression. When the idea of working together came up, it just felt like a perfect fit with two creative worlds coming together to tell a powerful visual story. It’s also our first designer collaboration, which makes it even more special.
We wanted to create something that felt like wearable art, pieces that make a statement yet remain effortless. Rareism X BOBO is about dialogue through design. Rareism’s modern, structured sensibility meets BOBO’s fearless, emotive storytelling and together, it celebrates creativity, confidence, and the rare individuality in every woman.
How did you meld BOBO’s maximalism with Rareism’s design aesthetics?
Akshika: It was all about finding balance. BOBO’s expressive prints are full of colour and meaning, and we wanted to let that shine while grounding it in Rareism’s clean, minimal silhouettes. The result is something vivid but refined, striking yet completely wearable, a true meeting point of two artistic identities.
Take us through the collection.
Akshika: The collection features 15 beautifully crafted pieces including dresses, tops, skirts, and waistcoats that are made in pure silk and linen. The prints are inspired by motifs of eyes, animals, and nature, reimagined in bold jewel tones. We focused entirely on fabric and print this time, skipping embroidery or embellishment to let the artwork itself tell the story.
What’s trending this winter in chic party and evening wear?
Akshika: This winter is all about expressive elegance like rich colours, fluid fabrics, and bold yet clean silhouettes. Women are choosing statement prints and strong shapes that move easily from day to night, always with an air of confidence.
Winter wardrobe must-haves?
Akshika: A well-tailored blazer, fluid co-ords, a standout printed dress, and luxe textures like silk or linen are definite must-haves. These are the kind of pieces that can elevate your look without compromising comfort making it timeless, versatile, and effortlessly chic.
Rareism completed 6 years, how has the brand's journey been and what are the plans ahead?
Akshika: It’s been an incredibly rewarding journey. What we’re proudest of is the community we’ve built with women who truly embody individuality and confidence. Looking ahead, we’re excited to explore more creative collaborations, expand our retail footprint, and keep pushing boundaries with design-led capsules.
How have Indian fashion preferences evolved? What does Gen Z prefer?
Akshika: Today’s consumer, especially Gen Z, values authenticity. They want pieces that feel expressive but also practical, clothes that say something about who they are. We’ve seen a big shift toward versatility and emotion in fashion, which aligns perfectly with Rareism’s philosophy of Everyday Rare.
Other upcoming collections from BOBO Calcutta?
Ayushman: As we step into the new season, you’ll see us experiment more with wearable silhouettes that carry our prints in unexpected ways. We’ve always been known for our prints, but now we’re expanding that language — blending fabrics, reworking embroidery, and exploring how art can breathe differently across mediums. We want to take the BOBO aesthetic — the colours, the emotions, the storytelling — and translate it onto new surface. The upcoming line will be bold yet regal, playful yet thoughtful, echoing the contrasts we love. There’s something quietly taking shape — it’s already been sown into the ground, and it’ll bloom in its own time.”
Other upcoming collections from Rareism?
Akshika: We have several exciting capsules in the pipeline including new fabrics, evolved silhouettes, and creative partnerships that continue to bring fresh energy to the brand. For us, it’s always about celebrating individuality and keeping creativity at the core of everything we do.