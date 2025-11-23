Rareism’s new capsule edit with Bobo Calcutta spells modern chic

Women’s wear label Rareism has brought out a limited edition in collaboration with famed artist-designer Ayushman Mitra’s label Bobo Calcutta. This high-end, capsule collection brings together Rareism’s signature contemporary silhouettes and BOBO’s bold, maximalist prints and features 15 unique silhouettes ranging from dresses and tops to skirts and waistcoats.

All about Bobo Calcutta, Rareism new capsule edit

The collection melds Bobo’s narrative-driven prints — vibrant, abstract, and layered with motifs of eyes, animals, and nature; reinterpreted in a palette of striking jewel tones. Akshika Poddar, founder of Rareism and Ayushmantake us through this deeply personal yet universally resonant range in this chat.

How did the collaboration fructify? What was the idea behind the same

Akshika: This collaboration came about quite naturally. Both Rareism and BOBO Calcutta share a deep belief in individuality, art, and self-expression. When the idea of working together came up, it just felt like a perfect fit with two creative worlds coming together to tell a powerful visual story. It’s also our first designer collaboration, which makes it even more special.