This Ladakh-inspired line is designed to move smoothly across occasions

It feels special to style yourself in outfits that are comfortable, flowy, and airy, and the joy only grows when they come handcrafted, with colours, textures, hard work, and love woven together through natural fabrics. Now add deeply personal elements: nostalgia, memories, experiences, creativity, and you get something as soothing and gorgeous as Khara Kapas’ new drop, Elsewhere.

Should we also talk about the beauty of Ladakh here? Absolutely, because this is not a random mention. It’s actually where the collection found its true meaning. And while seeing it all come alive now is beautiful, there’s a whole story behind its creation.

The first sparks of ideation began earlier this year during our sampling for the European market

The designer, Shilpi Yadav, shares, “The first sparks of ideation began earlier this year during our sampling for the European market,but the collection truly came to life much later.” The shoot took the team to Ladakh, a place close to Shilpi’s heart, as she spent two years of her childhood there as an army kid and had always dreamt of rediscovering it through a new lens.

“It felt like reliving a cherished memory. For me, this collection was that childhood moment coming alive,” she adds. The idea was not to capture the beauty of Ladakh through its structures, but via its vastness, openness, and untouched spectacle.

Shilpi continues, “Eastern Ladakh is known for its expansive landscapes and serene horizons. standing amidst that endless openness, we felt trans ported, as if we were in a place unknown yet profoundly familiar.” That’s when the feeling of being ‘elsewhere’ struck her. The edit has been a labour of love, developed over months of exploration and experimentation. “We worked with a thoughtful blend of flowing duo-dot fabrics for our signature silhouettes, paired with heavier, structured textiles like twills, oxfords, and corduroy,” the designer mentions.