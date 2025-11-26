This Ladakh-inspired line is designed to move smoothly across occasions

It feels special to style yourself in outfits that are comfortable, flowy, and airy, and the joy only grows when they come handcrafted, with colours, textures, hard work, and love woven together through natural fabrics. Now add deeply personal elements: nostalgia, memories, experiences, creativity, and you get something as soothing and gorgeous as Khara Kapas’ new drop, Elsewhere.
Should we also talk about the beauty of Ladakh here? Absolutely, because this is not a random mention. It’s actually where the collection found its true meaning. And while seeing it all come alive now is beautiful, there’s a whole story behind its creation.
The designer, Shilpi Yadav, shares, “The first sparks of ideation began earlier this year during our sampling for the European market,but the collection truly came to life much later.” The shoot took the team to Ladakh, a place close to Shilpi’s heart, as she spent two years of her childhood there as an army kid and had always dreamt of rediscovering it through a new lens.
“It felt like reliving a cherished memory. For me, this collection was that childhood moment coming alive,” she adds. The idea was not to capture the beauty of Ladakh through its structures, but via its vastness, openness, and untouched spectacle.
Shilpi continues, “Eastern Ladakh is known for its expansive landscapes and serene horizons. standing amidst that endless openness, we felt trans ported, as if we were in a place unknown yet profoundly familiar.” That’s when the feeling of being ‘elsewhere’ struck her. The edit has been a labour of love, developed over months of exploration and experimentation. “We worked with a thoughtful blend of flowing duo-dot fabrics for our signature silhouettes, paired with heavier, structured textiles like twills, oxfords, and corduroy,” the designer mentions.
The colour palette mirrors nature with dusky, muted hues forming the base, warm browns and deep blacks, while carefully curated pops of print, soft greens, and muted pinks add life and intrigue. Getting into the design details, Shilpi shares, “Our signature prints elevate the heavier fabrics, giving pieces a distinctive artistic touch. these outfits showcase pleating, delicate lace, and topstitching, adding subtle intricacy and texture, while layering plays a central role here.”
As a fine artist, painting has been an inseparable part of Shilpi’s creative journey, something she has done since childhood. Even now, she spends time in her art room almost daily, working hands-on with colours and paints. That time fuels her imagination and often shapes the direction of her designs.
“Each piece is imagined for life in motion; styles that transition effortlessly from morning to evening, from work to travel, and from daywear to occasion wear,” Shilpi adds. Elsewhere consists of free-flowing silhouettes in the form of structured pants, jumpsuits, skirts, pleated tops that add a dash of style and drama, airy dresses, and of course, those sharply cut blazers. According to her, the bomber jackets stand out as signature pieces since they are unisex in design and adaptable across styles and settings. Her favourite, however, is the Sepia trench coat, crafted in printed corduroy. It’s incredibly versatile and can be styled with different outfits, including saris. Tea rose dress, a flowy, tiered silhouette featuring Shilpi’s signature artwork, comes second. The Melba dress, which carries their iconic print, is also close to her heart. Shilpi expresses, “We aim to create clothing that transcends seasons, age, and borders. elsewhere is more than a collection, it’s a celebration of versatility, ease, and designs that move with you, wherever life takes you.”
Prices start at Rs 22,000.
Available online.
