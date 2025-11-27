Jonathan Anderson's new Dior Men's Fall 2026 collection presents a regal combination of history and modernity

Within this collection lies a clear juxtaposition of both formal aristocratic references and preppy school uniforms. This allows for a distinct combination of wearable and statement items, such as pinstripe shirts styled under knitted Henleys paired with light yellow distressed denim shorts and/or carpenter trousers. All in all, this collection captures a historical essence while making it current through lifestyle.

According to Jonathan Anderson, the second chapter of the Dior Men's Fall 2026 collection expands the vocabulary for menswear from which Dior draws its historical inspiration. Further, the collection will offer youthful experimentation, theatricality and individualism as possibilities for dress; additionally, Anderson's use of "episodic" format implies that any future collection, i.e., Cruise Collection 2026/Los Angeles, will continue building on the historical, maximalist and contemporary elements used to establish Anderson's vision at Dior.