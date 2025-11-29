Prakhar Rao's luxury streetwear label rolls out Virasat, its brand-new edit!

“Virasat began as a search for origin — a journey to trace where our design language truly comes from. It’s built on inheritance — not in bloodlines, but in craftsmanship. The name stands for continuity, for the legacy that travels through hands and time. Each block, every single thread and stitch in this collection carries that idea forward — living proof that heritage doesn’t fade, it evolves,” begins Prakhar, who is also the creative director.

Virasat marks a turning point for the brand. The collection goes deeper into the craft, the people and the regions that define our roots. “It’s where our vision of Indian design becomes a living system — a traceable chain from yarn to garment. It’s the most complete reflection of what Zero Tolerance stands for — consciousness, authenticity and permanence. We start with research — not just visual, but human. It’s entirely documented on our Instagram account. We spend time in archives, with artisans, studying techniques that existed long before we did. Every piece is developed through collaboration — handspun yarn, handwoven fabric, natural dyeing, organic cotton and block printing — all done within our ecosystem,” he elucidates