Prakhar Rao's luxury streetwear label rolls out Virasat, its brand-new edit!

Founded in 2020 by Prakhar Rao in Lucknow, Zero Tolerance is a fashion brand known for blending South Asian heritage and traditional craftsmanship with contemporary, modern silhouettes, offering luxury streetwear. The label — which has been spotted on celebs like Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Nithin Kumar Reddy — has introduced Virasat, a new collection that re-interprets inheritance and legacy while focusing on preserving and carrying forward the traditional textile practices of India through comfortable streetwear silhouettes.
“Virasat began as a search for origin — a journey to trace where our design language truly comes from. It’s built on inheritance — not in bloodlines, but in craftsmanship. The name stands for continuity, for the legacy that travels through hands and time. Each block, every single thread and stitch in this collection carries that idea forward — living proof that heritage doesn’t fade, it evolves,” begins Prakhar, who is also the creative director.
Virasat marks a turning point for the brand. The collection goes deeper into the craft, the people and the regions that define our roots. “It’s where our vision of Indian design becomes a living system — a traceable chain from yarn to garment. It’s the most complete reflection of what Zero Tolerance stands for — consciousness, authenticity and permanence. We start with research — not just visual, but human. It’s entirely documented on our Instagram account. We spend time in archives, with artisans, studying techniques that existed long before we did. Every piece is developed through collaboration — handspun yarn, handwoven fabric, natural dyeing, organic cotton and block printing — all done within our ecosystem,” he elucidates
The edit features twenty-two looks — from structured shirts and reimagined overshirts to relaxed trousers and layered silhouettes, the collection offers depth and range.
“Our collaboration with artisans in the central part of Uttar Pradesh forms the foundation of Virasat. Working with Hari Shankar Pandey — a first-generation block printer who once did block printing for a house run by Pratapgarh royal family — connected us to a lineage of design that predates industrial printing. His century-old blocks, that he bought from the royal family became the soul of this collection. Reviving them was like reopening a lost design language — one that still speaks powerfully today,” he reveals.
The motifs used in the edit are deeply rooted in Awadh. “Historically, Lucknow had a vibrant block-printing scene that used blocks carved in Farrukhabad — distinct from Jaipur’s florals or the fine motifs of chikankari. These were paisley-heavy blocks — intricate, fluid and full of rhythm — that slowly disappeared when machines took over. Together with Hari Shankar, we’re reviving that lost aesthetic and giving it form again,” he tells us.
The collection also features Baagh — the brand’s mascot and spirit — a symbol of power, freedom and Indian identity. “Paired with these prints is raw silver and body art to extend the narrative,” he notes. The palette is rooted in the earth — soft whites, algae green, natural indigo, rust and muted sand. “The algaebased dyes were developed through local experimentation with natural pigment extractions. All the colours were hand-prepared and applied through traditional dyeing techniques. The process creates tones that are living — they evolve with wear and age beautifully over time,” Prakhar signs off.
