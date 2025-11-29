Shirin Mann’s latest collection is a poetic homage to Ladakh

Inspired by the forgotten trails of the Silk Route, designer Shirin Mann’s label Sand By Shirin returns with its winter edit, The Lost Valley, which is a poetic homage to Ladakh. A love letter to the mountains, the collection celebrates comfort, depth, and an understated sense of luxury, grounded in slow design and emotional storytelling. The palette draws from earth and sky, including, merlot, Himalayan sand, glacier blue, valley clay, and warm honey.

Inside Sand by Shirin’s Ladakh-inspired winter story

The drop introduces a rare goat cashmere silk blend across a line of luxe outerwear, featuring tailored coats, sculpted waistcoats, and fluid separates. Signature soft wool fabrics return in new tones, elevated with champagne and silver metallic embroidery. There are custom-illustrated prints, inspired by life and movement in the mountains, rendered on flowing kaftans, woollen varsity jackets, shawls, and scarves.