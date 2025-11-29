Shirin Mann’s latest collection is a poetic homage to Ladakh

Inspired by the forgotten trails of the Silk Route, designer Shirin Mann’s label Sand By Shirin returns with its winter edit, The Lost Valley, which is a poetic homage to Ladakh. A love letter to the mountains, the collection celebrates comfort, depth, and an understated sense of luxury, grounded in slow design and emotional storytelling. The palette draws from earth and sky, including, merlot, Himalayan sand, glacier blue, valley clay, and warm honey.
The drop introduces a rare goat cashmere silk blend across a line of luxe outerwear, featuring tailored coats, sculpted waistcoats, and fluid separates. Signature soft wool fabrics return in new tones, elevated with champagne and silver metallic embroidery. There are custom-illustrated prints, inspired by life and movement in the mountains, rendered on flowing kaftans, woollen varsity jackets, shawls, and scarves.
“The Lost Valley speaks the preservation of craft, memory, and feeling. Each piece is designed to feel lived-in, personal, and timeless, holding both literal and emotional warmth. It represents our most intimate and textural chapter yet. The silhouettes are sculpted and layered, designed for the season ahead. The visual mood is quieter and grounded, imbued with nostalgia. If the earlier edit Savanna celebrated openness and wild energy, The Lost Valley explores introspection, warmth, and a return to home softer, calmer, and wiser,” she explains.
This winter-festive season is all about pieces that feel personal rather than performative. Shirin says there is a strong shift toward soft tailoring, elevated layering, and luxe minimalism, where every detail is intentional and refined. “The colour story this season is deeper and more grounded, the pigments have become richer and moodier. People are embracing tones and textures that convey emotion and depth, creating wardrobes that feel timeless, intimate, and quietly powerful,” she avers.
Talking about her next collection, Shirin mentions that there is always something quietly unfolding at Sand, whether exploring new textures, artisanal craftsmanship or subtle shifts in mood. “The journey evolves and we invite you to watch this space,” she signs off.
