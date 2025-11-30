FreestyleIt by The Indian Garage Co. brings a new wave of winterwear

Anant Tanted’s menswear label The Indian Garage Co.’s newest collection, #FreestyleIt , is all about earthy tones, soft pastels, and crisp winter neutrals. Silhouettes feature doctor sleeves, mixed-fabric constructions, and fresh collar play, ranging from hooded to mock-neck styles.

Winter fabrics bring structure and warmth, elevated with embroidery, puff prints, felt applique, and woven badges. Anant tells us that the idea was to create trend-forward winter wear that was stylish yet durable. “Gen Z’s love for comfort, expression, and global aesthetics shaped the entire direction. We pushed deeper into global research, travelled for fabric sourcing and upgraded trims and surfaces. So, it’s all about premium fabrics, sharper construction, and an elevated feel,” says Anant.

The designer feels that this winter is all about neutral colours, relaxed-structured fits, clean detailing, textured surfaces and easy layering. Anant avers that the winter essentials for men must include round-neck hoodies, muted layering basics, a structured jacket or puffer, thermal tees, neutral joggers, or denim and sweatshirts with subtle texture or badges.