Amit Aggarwal wins hearts with his cocktail couture Exon

When it comes to creating something new every time, that too with an abstract thought behind it, trust couturier Amit Aggarwal to always surprise you. This September, his very first cocktail couture-cum-bridal collection, Exon, was launched in collaboration with Grey Goose Altius. The new drop has the chicness of Parisian charm and the richness of the Indian ethnic weave called Banarasi. There are classy cocktail options in brave silhouettes besides a range of outfit options that you could easily carry off as a bold bride or a guest at any wedding party or festive occasion. Amit takes us through the new edit in this chat.

Exon by Amit Aggarwal brings a sculptural spin to bridal couture