Amit Aggarwal wins hearts with his cocktail couture Exon
When it comes to creating something new every time, that too with an abstract thought behind it, trust couturier Amit Aggarwal to always surprise you. This September, his very first cocktail couture-cum-bridal collection, Exon, was launched in collaboration with Grey Goose Altius. The new drop has the chicness of Parisian charm and the richness of the Indian ethnic weave called Banarasi. There are classy cocktail options in brave silhouettes besides a range of outfit options that you could easily carry off as a bold bride or a guest at any wedding party or festive occasion. Amit takes us through the new edit in this chat.
Exon by Amit Aggarwal brings a sculptural spin to bridal couture
What's Exon all about?
This collection began in the crystalline stillness of the French Alps, where glaciers fracture light into brilliance. I imagined each garment as a vessel of light. Polymers refracted like sculpted ice, crystal embroideries shimmered as if self-illuminating, and pleated cords rippled between shadow and shine. Every silhouette was designed to illuminate the body in a quiet, powerful, radiant manner. I re-engineered Banarasi weaves into sculptural terrains, pleating, layering and transforming them into topographies of memory. They became heirlooms of tomorrow, proof that tradition, like connection, evolves.
How did you blend Indian heritage with French design approach?
I wanted to merge the clean, architectural elegance of French design with the richness of Indian heritage. It was about creating a visual language where restraint met opulence. This wasn’t just fashion meeting fine spirit; it was a dialogue between cultures, celebrating a new kind of legacy, one that’s elevated, luminous, and unapologetically forward-looking
How challenging and satisfying has it been working on Exon?
The idea has always been about pushing the boundaries of form and material. Blending Indian craft with the refined minimalism of French design wasn’t easy. It meant stripping things back without losing meaning, and elevating tradition without diluting its soul. But that’s where the joy lies, in the tension between the known and the new. The process pushed me creatively in ways I hadn’t expected. It reminded me why I design, to tell stories that are timeless yet transformative. To create pieces that feel both intimate and extraordinary.
How Amit Aggarwal couture plan to capture the imagination of brides?
By creating pieces that feel both timeless and forward-looking. We reinterpret traditional textiles and techniques through a sculptural, contemporary lens so each outfit feels like a piece of art.
Bridal wardrobe must-haves?
A bridal wardrobe should be a beautiful balance of legacy and versatility. A statement lehenga and pieces you can re-wear and reimagine. A sculpted sari, a contemporary blouse and a pre-draped silhouette that blends tradition with ease. A touch of heritage, like a Banarasi or handwoven textile, is a must, but reinterpreted in a way that feels contemporary. And finally, something bold, maybe with metallics or structured detailing that’s unapologetically you.