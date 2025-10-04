This Jaipur brand offers vintage-inspired jewellery you can fill with charms!

"We lost our jobs at the start of Covid in March 2020. In between all the chaos we kept on designing and finally decided to work on our brand. We started working in September, taking custom orders from friends and relatives," says Paridhi Patodia. Their latest Tijori collection is inspired by the traditional Indian treasure chest, reimagined as jewellery.

The collection features 25 pieces, which includes pendants, lockets, bracelets, and earrings, each crafted from 22-carat gold-plated brass with see-through glass compartments.

What makes it interactive or deeply personal is that these miniature treasure boxes open up to hold semi-precious gemstones, alphabets, numbers, horoscopes, and customisable charms.

“With Tijori, I wanted to create jewellery that feels alive, a tiny treasure box filled with your story,” says Shrishti Agarwal, co-founder and creative director, Parishri Jewellery. We sit down with Shrishti to get to know more about the collection.