This Jaipur brand offers vintage-inspired jewellery you can fill with charms!
Parishri, the jewellery brand founded by the designer duo Paridhi and Shrishti, is setting new trends in designs. After graduating in jewellery design from Jaipur, and getting the relevant industry experience, they realised they wanted to enter the jewellery industry in two different segments. While Paridhi was keener about the marketing bit, Shrishti had a unique take on the design part of the jewellery. And, they decided to join hands as a brand with their respective interests and skills.
Want a wearable trasure chest? Explore Parishri’s Tijori collection
The name Parishri is an amalgamation of the names of its founders Paridhi Patodia & Shrishti Agarwal.
"We lost our jobs at the start of Covid in March 2020. In between all the chaos we kept on designing and finally decided to work on our brand. We started working in September, taking custom orders from friends and relatives," says Paridhi Patodia. Their latest Tijori collection is inspired by the traditional Indian treasure chest, reimagined as jewellery.
The collection features 25 pieces, which includes pendants, lockets, bracelets, and earrings, each crafted from 22-carat gold-plated brass with see-through glass compartments.
What makes it interactive or deeply personal is that these miniature treasure boxes open up to hold semi-precious gemstones, alphabets, numbers, horoscopes, and customisable charms.
“With Tijori, I wanted to create jewellery that feels alive, a tiny treasure box filled with your story,” says Shrishti Agarwal, co-founder and creative director, Parishri Jewellery. We sit down with Shrishti to get to know more about the collection.
What was the initial spark behind Tijori? Why a treasure chest?
Tijori draws from the idea of a traditional Indian treasure chest that holds one’s most precious belongings. We wanted to translate that nostalgia into jewellery that itself becomes a miniature treasure box, which can be opened, and can be customized as far as what goes inside it. That is where the personnel narrative comes into play.
The pieces in Tijori are both delicate and interactive. What were the biggest challenges in achieving that balance?
The biggest challenge was engineering lockets and compartments that are functional and durable. We had to work on the mechanics of the openable glass compartments, while still keeping the pieces lightweight and wearable. We had to think innovatively to make it playful.
Tijori stands out for its customisable charms, alphabets, horoscopes and stones. How do you see customers using this to tell their own stories?
Tijori invites every wearer to become the storyteller. Whether it’s initials, birthstones, horoscopes, or even tiny gemstones, each element reflects who they are. We see customers building pieces that mark milestones, memories, or even everyday moods and a jewellery box that evolves with them.
Any tips for first-time wearers on how to build their Tijori look?
Start simply, perhaps with a locket and one or two charms that resonate with you most. Over time, add layers: mix gemstones with alphabets, horoscopes, or even stack multiple Tijori pieces. The joy of Tijori lies in layering and evolving your look as your story grows.
In a market full of trend-led pieces, how does Parishri stay rooted in meaning and longevity?
At Parishri, storytelling is our foundation. While trends come and go, our focus has always been on creating jewellery with emotional resonance. With Tijori, meaning comes from personalisation making each piece timeless because it carries your story, not just a season’s trend.
What’s in your own Tijori locket right now?
Right now, mine carries an alphabet charm, a tiny heart gemstone, and a horoscope symbol pieces that feel closest to my personal journey.
A charm you think everyone should own?
An alphabet charm. It’s the simplest yet most powerful way to mark your identity or the initials of someone you love.
Price starts at Rs 2,499. Available online.
