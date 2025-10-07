Step into summer with playful prints and soft pastels in this limited drop
Nef’s Finds’ latest collaboration with luxury fashion and lifestyle creator Muskan Chanana is a celebration of friendship, femininity, and a shared creative vision. This limited-edition collection captures the easy charm of a summer garden party with nostalgic prints, soft pastel hues, and flattering, wearable silhouettes.
We caught up with Nefertari Joshi, founder and creative director of Nef’s Finds, and Muskan Chanana, digital creator and style tastemaker, to talk about the process of co-creating, the inspiration behind the collection, and their favourite pieces.
How did this collaboration come about?
This collaboration came together very organically. Muskan has been a longtime friend and supporter of Nef’s Finds—we actually go all the way back to high school! That built-in trust made it easy to create something meaningful together. This wasn’t about attaching a face to a campaign; it was about co-designing a collection from scratch. Muskan’s “It-girl” sensibility and her love for all things feminine and versatile made her the perfect muse. Her personal style is effortlessly chic and timeless—qualities that mirror the ethos of Nef’s Finds beautifully.
Muskan, how did it feel to co-create rather than just curate or style?
It was honestly such a fun and refreshing experience! I’ve never been part of the design process before, so seeing pieces evolve from sketches to sourcing, sampling, and finally the finished product was really special.
It was a truly collaborative effort—from shortlisting references and finalizing sketches to multiple fittings, late-night Google Meets, and early-morning catchups. This collection has been four months in the making, and I genuinely had the best time working on it.
What did each of you bring to the table creatively—and how did you merge your perspectives?
Muskan brought in fresh ideas for styles and silhouettes she felt were missing from the market and that would resonate with today’s women. I brought in my understanding of what the Nef’s Finds community gravitates toward—what works in terms of fit, form, and feel. The collaboration was about merging creativity with functionality, making sure every piece felt both playful and practical.
What inspired the collection—and how did you approach the colour palette and mood?
The inspiration was a summer garden party. We leaned into soft pastels like baby pink, powder blue, and butter yellow, along with timeless prints like cherries, polka dots, and gingham.
The silhouettes are feminine, flattering, and easy to wear and are perfect for everything from brunch dates to evening soirées. The feel joyful, fresh yet timeless.
Our moodboard pulled references from Sex and the City, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Marilyn Monroe’s iconic white dress—those dreamy, romantic summer scenes that just make you want to dress up and twirl on a lawn with a drink in hand.
Were there any non-negotiables in terms of fabric, silhouette, or details?
The fabric had to be breathable and comfortable—especially since it’s a summer collection. For silhouettes, versatility and wearability were top priorities. We focused on flattering necklines, playful back designs for statement moments, and modest options for those who prefer more coverage. The goal was to create something for everyone.
Muskan, is there a piece in the collection that feels the most “you”?
Definitely the Espresso Set. It was actually the first sample I tried on, and it was an instant yes! I’ve been living in it all summer—I even took it on vacation—so it’s definitely been tried and tested. I love everything about it: the color, the fit, the silhouette, and especially the back of the top. It just feels very me.
