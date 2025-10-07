Step into summer with playful prints and soft pastels in this limited drop

Nef’s Finds’ latest collaboration with luxury fashion and lifestyle creator Muskan Chanana is a celebration of friendship, femininity, and a shared creative vision. This limited-edition collection captures the easy charm of a summer garden party with nostalgic prints, soft pastel hues, and flattering, wearable silhouettes.

We caught up with Nefertari Joshi, founder and creative director of Nef’s Finds, and Muskan Chanana, digital creator and style tastemaker, to talk about the process of co-creating, the inspiration behind the collection, and their favourite pieces.

