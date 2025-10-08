Christian Louboutin’s new India-exclusive limited-edition capsule pays tribute to Navratna gems

Christian Louboutin's La Vie en Inde is a limited-edition, India-exclusive festive collection that celebrates the designer's profound and long-standing love affair with India. The collection is heavily inspired by Indian culture, particularly its vibrant colours, rich craftsmanship and the celebratory spirit of Indian festivals like Diwali.
The designer, Christian Louboutin, has often cited India as a major source of inspiration since his first visit as a teenager. His muse is the concept of Navratna jewellery, is a specific and key inspiration for the collection, especially in its use of embellishments and gemstones.
Navratna is a set of nine sacred gemstones, each corresponding to a celestial body and believed to bring good fortune. In Christian Louboutin's world, navratna and Marvel comics have a lot in common, so he often draws parallels between the symbolic power and vibrant multi-gem display of Indian navratna jewellery and the colorful, powerful aesthetic of pop culture, like Marvel.
Lady Bombay
"India has always held a special place in my heart. A land where colour is lived, not just seen. From the drape of a sari to the rhythm of its cinema, every detail pulses with grace and joy. For La Vie en Inde, we placed gold at the heart of the story, pairing it with rich textiles and intricate embellishments that echo the splendour of the Navratna’s nine stones. It’s a tribute to India’s enduring elegance and luminous spirit," Christian Louboutin.
The exclusive capsule showcases a selection of the maison’s icons that include seven shoes for women, two shoes for men and one exquisite handbag. Each creation bears the iconic Christian Louboutin logo along with édition limitée stamp. Exclusively developed for India in 2012, the Lady Bombay sees a comeback in a striking new avatar as Diwadonna. For this capsule, the Paloma Clutch Small is reimagined through the bejeweled lens of the iconic Diwadonna.
Men's section
The men’s offering introduces the Diwalouis, a reinterpretation of the Maison’s iconic Louis Junior low-top sneaker and Chambelimoc Night Strass, a sleek loafer crafted in exclusive seasonal material, is elevated by a removable silver rhinestone collar pin.
La Vie en Inde will be available exclusively at Christian Louboutin Boutiques in New Delhi and Mumbai from October 2025.
