Christian Louboutin’s new India-exclusive limited-edition capsule pays tribute to Navratna gems

The designer, Christian Louboutin, has often cited India as a major source of inspiration since his first visit as a teenager. His muse is the concept of Navratna jewellery, is a specific and key inspiration for the collection, especially in its use of embellishments and gemstones.

Navratna is a set of nine sacred gemstones, each corresponding to a celestial body and believed to bring good fortune. In Christian Louboutin's world, navratna and Marvel comics have a lot in common, so he often draws parallels between the symbolic power and vibrant multi-gem display of Indian navratna jewellery and the colorful, powerful aesthetic of pop culture, like Marvel.