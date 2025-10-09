Designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi’s new fall-winter collection, Araquis, is all about the beauty of arid desert lands

Known for their structured and lucid silhouettes, the Delhi-based designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi are back again with an impressive fall-winter range called Araquis. Their last year’s fall collection, Loop, was an intensely dramatic range featuring such impressive silhouettes as kimono bombers, structured jackets, wide-leg elasticated waist pants, sharp jumpsuits, cocoon skirts, and embellished shoulder yokes. Known for their stylish yet subtle dressing options that are nuanced in construction and elegant in structure, what we love most about their eponymous label is the beautiful continuity in their style — and yet a refreshing newness that brings a distinct departure from their earlier collections in terms of design elements. Both Pankaj and Nidhi, as designers, love to share design narratives around strikingly bold aesthetics that are rooted in traditional craft, making their clothes attractive to a global audience cutting across all age groups.

Pankaj & Nidhi explore desert beauty in their new ‘Araquis’ line

Their newest collection, Araquis, too, is replete with all the design imprints that the label stands for — sensuous, visually impressive, and artistic. While Loop was inspired by their favourite filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s 2014 Interstellar and its underlying theme of family, love, and eternity, Araquis draws from the barren and stark beauty of the arid desert lands. Ahead of the showcase of Araquis at an ongoing fashion week in Delhi, the designers took some time out for an exclusive chat on the collection, their plans for the label going ahead, and the upcoming collections they are working on. They also shared a few looks from this new collection that have all the signature touches of their 17-year-old label.