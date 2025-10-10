Ashna Vaswani’s latest festive edit, Devi Drapes 2.0, sorts out all your winter wedding woes

A

Devi Drapes 1 was all about denims, Kota Doria, cotton, and mul. With Devi Drapes 2.0, we wanted to soften the narrative. While we continued working with denim and breathable fabrics, we added a more feminine touch with hand-painted detailing by Jaipur’s miniature artists. The jackets and drapes feature motifs inspired by the Goddess of the South. Hence, temples, bells and village life around temple courtyards have all been translated into wearable art. The Devi Drapes Couture has been crafted for the bridal and wedding season, and the palette expands to ivory and blue, with new tones like matcha, salmon, black, and, of course, lots of gold added to the list. Denim remains a core highlight, reimagined for luxe bridal wear.