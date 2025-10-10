Ashna Vaswani’s latest festive edit, Devi Drapes 2.0, sorts out all your winter wedding woes
Designer Ashna Vaswani’s Devi Drapes 2.0 has her signature bold silhouettes with statement embroidery showcasing elements of tribal art. Her love for the use of gold, ivory, and denim is also evident in this collection that celebrates the essence of the Indian drape with sharper silhouettes, experimental draping techniques, and modern luxe fabrics.
Ashna Vaswani’s new collection reimagines the saree for modern brides
Tell us about Devi Drapes 2.0.
Devi Drapes 1 was all about denims, Kota Doria, cotton, and mul. With Devi Drapes 2.0, we wanted to soften the narrative. While we continued working with denim and breathable fabrics, we added a more feminine touch with hand-painted detailing by Jaipur’s miniature artists. The jackets and drapes feature motifs inspired by the Goddess of the South. Hence, temples, bells and village life around temple courtyards have all been translated into wearable art. The Devi Drapes Couture has been crafted for the bridal and wedding season, and the palette expands to ivory and blue, with new tones like matcha, salmon, black, and, of course, lots of gold added to the list. Denim remains a core highlight, reimagined for luxe bridal wear.
What’s trending this winter festive Diwali season?
Statement drapes, metallic accents, jewel tones, and playful layering. Mix-and-match separates are huge this season and include blouses doubling up as crop tops, jackets over saris, and embellished trousers paired with draped tunics.
What are the Diwali wardrobe must-haves?
A statement draped sari or lehenga, a metallic blouse that can be styled in multiple ways, jewel-tone kaftans for intimate gatherings, and versatile separates like embellished jackets with wide-legged trousers.
What’s trending in winter wedding fashion?
Modern lehengas with pockets, detachable drapes, and layered dupattas for brides. For grooms, tone-on-tone embroidery, metallic threadwork, and sherwanis with capes are making waves.
Give us some tips for destination winter weddings.
Lightweight couture works best. Breathable fabrics, detachable elements, and versatile ensembles that are easy to pack and style differently for each event.
Who is the best-dressed celebrity in your eyes?
It has to be Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Malaika Arora. Shilpa’s style is timeless, and she can make any outfit look effortless and graceful. Malaika, on the other hand, is bold, experimental, glamorous and confident.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
Our next collection is called Into the Wild. It’s inspired by the raw beauty of nature and the strength of animals. We’ve combined animal prints with ikat and fabrics like Chinon, then layered them with modern hand-painted artistry. These paintings reinterpret wild creatures—elephants, bulls, and other elements of the forest—in a bold, contemporary way. The construction balances softness and strength, much like the animals themselves. We’ve also developed a special technique of folding fabric into thin strips and using it as part of the detailing. The embroidery has a mix of beads, zardozi, and thread work to create depth and texture.
