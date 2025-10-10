Dhruv Vaish unveils festive menswear collection City Reflections
Ahead of Diwali, designer Dhruv Vaish is back with his festive edit, City Reflections. As he is all set to showcase the menswear collection in Kolkata at 85 Lansdowne, he takes us through the same. Excerpts from the chat.
Tell us all about the collection.
In this collection, we have used natural fabrics like silk matka, herringbone cotton silk, and silk twills, among others. A lot of abstract embroidery patterns, mostly done by hand, using silk threads and metal beads are also there. The colours range from morning cream and ochre to evening blue and night black in silhouettes offering a mix of innovative and simple cuts with lots of detailing.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
This collection draws inspiration from numerous beautiful yet unnoticed forms of our daily city life. With this collection, we bring these forms, patterns, and shapes in the language of garments as a whole. We also aim at blending modern urban life with the traditional values.
How different is the collection from your previous ones?
This collection explores more deeply the different surface textures like hand embroidery techniques and new materials, mixing them with screen prints. We have introduced new colours and cuts, and simpler cuts with more detailing. The collection has a sense of ease and comfort.
What is trending in menswear this winter festive season?
Shorter kurtas with trousers are trending.
What are the wedding wardrobe must-haves for men?
Bandhagalas, smart kurtas, and kurta bundi sets.
What are the plans for your label?
We are working on giving a more complete and elevated menswear experience to our customers and hope to open a couple of more stores across the country.
What inspires your designs?
My work draws inspiration from contemporary art and youth culture we combined with an emphasis on tailoring and the use of innovative fabrics.
What are your other upcoming collections?
This year, we are launching our ready-to-wear line of jackets, which will include ultra-light travel jackets, bombers, blazers and shackets.
Who is the best-dressed male celebrity?
Ishaan Khatter.
Dhruv Vaish’s collection will be on display at 85 Lansdowne till October 20, 11 am to 7.30 pm.