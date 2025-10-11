Dua celebrates the joy of sacred moments; nikkahs and cultural gatherings

While it’s rooted in spirituality, Dua also celebrates the joy of sacred moments; nikkahs or pheras for that matter, and festive gatherings. This is reflected in the collection through subtle shimmer, intricate embroidery, and flowing silhouettes that move smoothly, encapsulating the elegance and happiness of these occasions.

Their campaign shoot is vibrant, colourful, and full of moments that feel instantly relatable and nostalgic, the kind we’ve all experienced during festive family gatherings at home. sharing the vision, Shamsz adds, “Our muse is like Heer-Ranjha or Zaroon and Kashaf, symbolising eternal love and divine longing. The shoot also brings alive the nostalgic Punjab of Lahore from the pre-Independence era, giving it a poetic and soulful touch.” For fabrics, the duo opted for materials that are flowy and breathable. You’ll find pieces in chiffon and silk for women, and fine handwoven chanderi and tussar silk for men. Rizwan shares, “The colour palette is equally inspired by serenity and devotion with shades of soft ivory, blush, muted gold, and subtle pastels, balanced with deeper jewel tones like sapphire and emerald for a touch of divine richness.” The pieces in this edit showcase hand-embellished textures, layered drapes, and delicate embroidery, making them all the more interesting.

Dua is all about elegant, easy-to-wear silhouettes that appeal to a variety of fashion tastes. Shamsz explains, “For men, we have relaxed kurta sets, layered jackets, and sherwanis styled with dhotis, all inspired by traditions but designed for modern comfort.” Women can pick something from a curated selection of classic silhouettes like saris, farshi salwars, and anarkalis, each infused with subtle contemporary touches.

Prices start at Rs 10,000.

Available online.

