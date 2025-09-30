Here’s a fresh drop that talks about festivals, celebrations, warmth and elegance

Festive season shopping sprees are something we all happily indulge in; after all, who wants to keep it basic during this time of the year! From classics to bold experiments, everyone looks for a way to stand out. Label Mogra adds to the festive charm with its new drop, Festive 2025.
The founder and designer Surabhi Vaidya shares, “This collection is presented in two chapters, Rangrez and Makhmal, both bound by the same spirit of festivity, yet carrying very distinct moods.” She explains that Rangrez is inspired by the joy of colour. Playful, vibrant, and airy, it reflects the happiness of family gatherings and traditions coming alive.
“Makhmal, on the other hand, draws from velvet’s richness, exuding depth and grandeur, perfect for winters,” Surabhi says. Together, the two chapters form a singular festive drop, each telling its own story.
For Rangrez, the designer went for light fabrics, airy silhouettes, vibrant prints, and playful hues. The design elements capture movement, joy, and the sense of shared togetherness. If you look at Makhmal, you’ll notice richer fabrics inspired by velvet, jewel tones, and earthy shades. Here, structured silhouettes and intricate detailing give depth while balancing tradition with contemporary ease.
According to Surabhi, the edit is crafted to take a woman through the entire festive season in style, from vibrant day gatherings to regal evening celebrations. She mentions, “Rangrez consists of festive outfits ideal for daytime occasions. They appeal to those who love colour, ease, and vibrancy.” Whereas Makhmal showcases deeper-toned, structured pieces suited for evening wear, weddings, and occasions.
Discussing some of her favourite picks from the edit, the designer shares, “The dusty pink floral jacket set in silk chanderi marks our brand’s first foray into contemporary silhouettes.” The print, elevated with embroidery brushstrokes, enhances the floral motifs, making it apt for both gatherings and weddings. From Makhmal, she highlights the Teal aztec velvet kurta set, calling it the brand’s way of “Reimagining a contemporary aztec-inspired print while staying true to our ethos of modern indian styles.” In a striking deep teal, the kurta features a distinctive aztec motif yoke in ecru. On closer inspection, one can see intricate lace and gota embroidery, a seamless blend of handcraft and digital print.
Prices start at Rs 10,000.
Available online.
