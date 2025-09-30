Here’s a fresh drop that talks about festivals, celebrations, warmth and elegance

Festive season shopping sprees are something we all happily indulge in; after all, who wants to keep it basic during this time of the year! From classics to bold experiments, everyone looks for a way to stand out. Label Mogra adds to the festive charm with its new drop, Festive 2025.

The founder and designer Surabhi Vaidya shares, “This collection is presented in two chapters, Rangrez and Makhmal, both bound by the same spirit of festivity, yet carrying very distinct moods.” She explains that Rangrez is inspired by the joy of colour. Playful, vibrant, and airy, it reflects the happiness of family gatherings and traditions coming alive.

“Makhmal, on the other hand, draws from velvet’s richness, exuding depth and grandeur, perfect for winters,” Surabhi says. Together, the two chapters form a singular festive drop, each telling its own story.

For Rangrez, the designer went for light fabrics, airy silhouettes, vibrant prints, and playful hues. The design elements capture movement, joy, and the sense of shared togetherness. If you look at Makhmal, you’ll notice richer fabrics inspired by velvet, jewel tones, and earthy shades. Here, structured silhouettes and intricate detailing give depth while balancing tradition with contemporary ease.