Homecoming captures the joy of the festive season

Festivals always take us back home, no matter how far we are. Many people stay away from their native places, either for studies or work, yet festivals give us a chance to leave everything aside, take a break, and return to where our loved ones are, gearing up for the celebrations, waiting for us to participate, dress up, have fun, and simply enjoy the moments together. Lovebirds Studio’s new collection, Homecoming, celebrates this emotion through a range of stunning outfits.
The co-founders, Amrita Khanna and Gursi Singh, walk us through the details of this drop. “This year, we’re absolutely excited to launch our festive collection, Homecoming, created exclusively for the Indian market to celebrate us,” says Amrita.
She wanted to design pieces she would wear herself, clothes that do justice to the essence of celebration while staying functional and modern at the same time. “I’ve never been drawn to overly traditional festive wear, and I know many women feel the same. There’s a real gap in the market for pieces that are celebratory yet contemporary, and this collection is our answer to that,” Amrita says.
Talking about the fabrics and colours that are used in curating homecoming, Gursi expresses that they have worked around silk, organza, linen and taffeta. “The ensembles come in varied colours including mustard, which is a very important shade for this drop, along with cobalt blue, and pink to anchor the palette,” he adds.
What adds to the overall look of the pieces is the usage of playful polkas and dots along with beadwork, lily work, which contributes to the mood and mischief. While the silhouettes are modern, the beadwork and sequined accents lend them a festive aura. The shimmer is quiet and deliberate, making each garment celebratory without being overbearing.
Homecoming explores asymmetry and deconstruction through constructed skirts, exaggerated sleeves and sculptural tube dresses. One can find suits and jackets, reimagined for festivity in a way that feels powerful yet easy to wear. As versatile as it can get, the ensembles in this collection can be worn from an intimate dinner to a cocktail evening, from festive gatherings to weddings.
Prices start at Rs 20,000.
Available online.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.