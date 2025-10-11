Homecoming captures the joy of the festive season

Festivals always take us back home, no matter how far we are. Many people stay away from their native places, either for studies or work, yet festivals give us a chance to leave everything aside, take a break, and return to where our loved ones are, gearing up for the celebrations, waiting for us to participate, dress up, have fun, and simply enjoy the moments together. Lovebirds Studio’s new collection, Homecoming, celebrates this emotion through a range of stunning outfits.

Homecoming, created exclusively for the Indian market

The co-founders, Amrita Khanna and Gursi Singh, walk us through the details of this drop. “This year, we’re absolutely excited to launch our festive collection, Homecoming, created exclusively for the Indian market to celebrate us,” says Amrita.

She wanted to design pieces she would wear herself, clothes that do justice to the essence of celebration while staying functional and modern at the same time. “I’ve never been drawn to overly traditional festive wear, and I know many women feel the same. There’s a real gap in the market for pieces that are celebratory yet contemporary, and this collection is our answer to that,” Amrita says.