Inspired by the City of Joy, this new line celebrates the spirit of everyday Bengali life

Be it art, architecture, music, or liberal thought, Kolkata has always been a city ahead of its time. a place brimming with his tory and steeped in old-world charm, where everyone is encouraged to learn an art form, be it music, dance, or writing, and laureates seem to be born at every turn. The city is about colours splashed across Durga Puja festivities, the timeless verses of Rabindranath Tagore, the haunting beauty of Satyajit Ray’s films, and, of course, the food.

Bengali culture, in every sense, is special, studied, celebrated, and cherished across the world. Jajaabor’s new collection, Babu, Bibi Aar Keta, curates this spirit of Bengal, its culture, colours, and Kolkata’s timeless charm, into a sartorial wonder.

Babu, Bibi Aar Keta talks about everyday Bengali life

The designers and founders, Neelanjan Ghosh and Kanika Sachdev, share more about the collection. “It is my love letter to Kolkata, the city I grew up in. Babu and Bibi reflect the timeless dialogue between man and woman, while Keta carries the bold, playful essence of street style,” explains Neelanjan. Together, the phrase talks about the spirit of everyday Bengali life. For him, the collection is a celebration of memory and modernity coexisting, more like a portrait of Kolkata in all its contradictions, charm, and vibrancy.

Kanika sheds light on the brand, and it all comes together perfectly. “Jajaabor in Assamese means ‘nomad,’ and that word truly captures our spirit. Our design vocabulary is deeply rooted in storytelling, drawing from culture, architecture, art, and memory, and translating these inspirations into modern, wearable silhouettes.”