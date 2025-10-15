Inspired by the City of Joy, this new line celebrates the spirit of everyday Bengali life

Be it art, architecture, music, or liberal thought, Kolkata has always been a city ahead of its time. a place brimming with his tory and steeped in old-world charm, where everyone is encouraged to learn an art form, be it music, dance, or writing, and laureates seem to be born at every turn. The city is about colours splashed across Durga Puja festivities, the timeless verses of Rabindranath Tagore, the haunting beauty of Satyajit Ray’s films, and, of course, the food.
Bengali culture, in every sense, is special, studied, celebrated, and cherished across the world. Jajaabor’s new collection, Babu, Bibi Aar Keta, curates this spirit of Bengal, its culture, colours, and Kolkata’s timeless charm, into a sartorial wonder.
The designers and founders, Neelanjan Ghosh and Kanika Sachdev, share more about the collection. “It is my love letter to Kolkata, the city I grew up in. Babu and Bibi reflect the timeless dialogue between man and woman, while Keta carries the bold, playful essence of street style,” explains Neelanjan. Together, the phrase talks about the spirit of everyday Bengali life. For him, the collection is a celebration of memory and modernity coexisting, more like a portrait of Kolkata in all its contradictions, charm, and vibrancy.
Kanika sheds light on the brand, and it all comes together perfectly. “Jajaabor in Assamese means ‘nomad,’ and that word truly captures our spirit. Our design vocabulary is deeply rooted in storytelling, drawing from culture, architecture, art, and memory, and translating these inspirations into modern, wearable silhouettes.”
Getting into the technicalities and more intrinsic details, Neelanjan shares, “Babu, Bibi Aar Keta leans heavily on Bengal’s textile traditions with Dhakai jamdani weaves, artisanal patchwork, and hand-done detailing.”
The colour palette is subtle yet vibrant, echoing the mastery of Lalu Prasad Shaw’s portraits with soft neutrals punctuated with striking linear accents. Linear stripes borrowed from his paintings reappear as prints and weave across the garments. Not only this, but even cinematic graphics and motifs inspired by Satyajit Ray posters bring a unique look to the outfits. “Every element works together to create what I like to call a Bengali modernity,” Neelanjan shares.
The designer has also connected Art Deco with Kolkata. Explaining the same, he says, “Kolkata’s landscape is unique because neoclassical facades, traditional Bengali courtyard houses, and Art Deco buildings from the post-independence era all sit side by side. that tension and layering is what inspires me. Art Deco’s geometry finds a place in our linear designs and silhouettes, while Bengali elements like the khorkhori janala louvered windows, dhotis, and saris are reinterpreted into modern forms,” he adds.
Babu, Bibi Aar Keta features fluid saris, coordinated sets, statement dresses, and relaxed separates that layer easily. There are also pieces with bold graphic detailing that make them versatile for festive evenings as well as events that require contemporary picks. Kanika explains, “The appeal lies in familiarity reimagined. For those who know Kolkata, the references strike a chord. For those who do not, the clothes carry a universal elegance with a twist.”
Prices start at Rs 23,000.
Available online.
