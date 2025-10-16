This label’s new collection is fashioned from hand-woven chanderi tissue

“The Handloom Gold Tissue Collection draws its inspiration from the grandeur of India’s royal courts and temple rituals, where metallic zari and tissue textiles were considered symbols of divinity, wealth and auspiciousness. The collection is positioned as a festive and bridal heirloom capsule that reimagines classical tissue saris and textiles into modern, wearable art while retaining the tactile opulence of handloom weaving. The narrative celebrates light as luxury, capturing how handwoven gold tissue catches, bends and reflects light to create a living, breathing fabric,” reveals Nishant.

This edit pays homage to the patt or tissue weaving traditions, merging lustrous gold weaves with contemporary couture silhouettes. “In several weaving traditions, especially in North India, patt refers to a type of handwoven tissue fabric where silk (or cotton) yarns are interwoven with metallic zari threads, typically in the weft. The resulting fabric has a lustrous, almost metallic surface, which is reminiscent of molten gold. Historically, this fabric was reserved for royalty, temples and ceremonial use, often used in saris, dupattas and shawls,” the founder shares.