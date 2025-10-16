This label’s new collection is fashioned from hand-woven chanderi tissue

Nishant Malhotra’s WeaverStory, the craft-led textile brand from India that focuses on preserving and promoting the country’s rich artisanal and handloom heritage, has introduced its new Handloom Gold Tissue Collection. Committed to using the finest natural fabrics and traditional, time-honoured weaving techniques, this festive edit offers a lightweight, luminous weave that blends silk and zari for effortless elegance.
“The Handloom Gold Tissue Collection draws its inspiration from the grandeur of India’s royal courts and temple rituals, where metallic zari and tissue textiles were considered symbols of divinity, wealth and auspiciousness. The collection is positioned as a festive and bridal heirloom capsule that reimagines classical tissue saris and textiles into modern, wearable art while retaining the tactile opulence of handloom weaving. The narrative celebrates light as luxury, capturing how handwoven gold tissue catches, bends and reflects light to create a living, breathing fabric,” reveals Nishant.
This edit pays homage to the patt or tissue weaving traditions, merging lustrous gold weaves with contemporary couture silhouettes. “In several weaving traditions, especially in North India, patt refers to a type of handwoven tissue fabric where silk (or cotton) yarns are interwoven with metallic zari threads, typically in the weft. The resulting fabric has a lustrous, almost metallic surface, which is reminiscent of molten gold. Historically, this fabric was reserved for royalty, temples and ceremonial use, often used in saris, dupattas and shawls,” the founder shares.
Magic of master artisans
The textiles are meticulously handwoven by master artisans in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, a cluster globally admired for its fine silk-cotton blends, zari borders and translucent tissue finish. “These weavers work on pit looms, interlacing metallic zari with silk or cotton yarns, producing fabrics that are featherlight yet richly textured, which is a hallmark of authentic chanderi,” he elucidates.
The special collection boasts eight ensembles designed to fit all body types and occasions. Think suits, kaftans, anarkalis and angrakshas with brocade pants as optional pairings. “It is an extension to an existing range of saris, jackets and blouses in this range,” he explains.
Going for gold
The range highlights that gold tissue is dominant along with rupa (silver) tissue. “We also feature the essence of antique gold and bronze, lending a vintage finish alongside soft pastels such as blush pink, pistachio and powder blue,” he concludes.
₹17,995 onwards. Available online.