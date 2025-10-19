Amit Hansraj’s latest collection continues its quest for making heritage a part of everyday life

Like most other designers, Amit Hansraj didn’t open his label in a jiffy. It’s a well-thought-out labour of love, created after two decades of work experience in the world of fashion. Born over three years ago, Amit’s label Inca stands for what he believes in—turning heritage, into a part of our daily life. Inca’s new collection, too, surprises us with his approach to craft. The couturier employs heritage crafts, be it shibori, bandhani, leheriya, or ajrakh, in his creations in a way that actually delves deep into the rich and varied heritage of Indian craftsmanship. In his studio in Lado Sarai, over 15 craftsmen, mostly women, are personally trained by Amit, to preserve the age-old crafts and make them globally appealing. He takes us through his latest collection.

Amit Hansraj is weaving India’s craft legacy into everyday luxury