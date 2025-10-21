This new collection tells a festive story through colours, glamour and style

It’s amazing how the way we dress up today is shaped by so many cinematic influences. When it comes to fashion and trends, Bollywood has always played an impeccable role, setting not just styles but also mindsets. Whether it’s the legendary Helen, whose glamour remains unforgettable; Neetu Singh, whose one-pieces brought a whole lot of drama to the big screen; or Parveen Babi, whose iconic looks defined an era. This was also the time when audiences witnessed the ’90s jazz revival, with actresses dancing like queens and owning the stage. Taking cues from these redefining moments, fashion brand House of Fett presents its latest collection, Queen of Hearts.
The founder and designer, Esha Bhambri, says, “The new collection is all about celebrating the joy of dressing up and feeling special.” The drop brings together the charm of Indian crafts with a modern twist, creating pieces you can wear to every kind of party, right from Diwali to New Year! “Every outfit in the collection has been thoughtfully designed and detailed, with the idea of letting women embrace the queen inside all of us,” she adds with a smile. She chose the name Queen of Hearts, inspired by the festive season, the excitement of Diwali card parties, and the vision of the ‘queens’ at the tables.
In terms of fabrics, the collection consists of light crepes, soft satins, and rich chinons. “We have pieces elevated with delicate hand embroidery, surface embellishments, and detailing.” The colour palette is a pleasant blend of fuchsia pinks, deep festive reds, glowing golds, and jewel tones.
Mentioning Bollywood, an idea that they’ve used in their campaign shoots, Esha shares, “Bollywood has always been the ultimate source of glamour and inspiration, and with Queen of Hearts we wanted to capture a little of that.” This new edit, she says, is inspired by the evergreen charm of all the divas who not only ruled the film industry but have also redefined style in their own unique way.
The drop consists of comfortable tunic sets, stunning co-ords, light and flowy dresses, gowns, jumpsuits, and other kinds of evening wear. “Each look is designed with a celebratory essence, but with a modern twist that makes it just as wearable for everyday moments as it is for festive occasions,” Esha says.
The outfits in Queen of Hearts are perfect for upcoming house parties, a puja at home, a vibrant festive get-together, cocktails with friends, or even wedding festivities. Describing a couple of standout pieces, Esha expresses, “Like an art, The Meduse golden glam gown has fluid drapes reimagining the sari into an easy-to-wear pick.” On the other hand, the Grace gown is her modern twist on the classic black evening dress.
Prices start at Rs 3,999. Available online.
