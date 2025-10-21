This new collection tells a festive story through colours, glamour and style

In terms of fabrics, the collection consists of light crepes, soft satins, and rich chinons. “We have pieces elevated with delicate hand embroidery, surface embellishments, and detailing.” The colour palette is a pleasant blend of fuchsia pinks, deep festive reds, glowing golds, and jewel tones.

Mentioning Bollywood, an idea that they’ve used in their campaign shoots, Esha shares, “Bollywood has always been the ultimate source of glamour and inspiration, and with Queen of Hearts we wanted to capture a little of that.” This new edit, she says, is inspired by the evergreen charm of all the divas who not only ruled the film industry but have also redefined style in their own unique way.

The drop consists of comfortable tunic sets, stunning co-ords, light and flowy dresses, gowns, jumpsuits, and other kinds of evening wear. “Each look is designed with a celebratory essence, but with a modern twist that makes it just as wearable for everyday moments as it is for festive occasions,” Esha says.

The outfits in Queen of Hearts are perfect for upcoming house parties, a puja at home, a vibrant festive get-together, cocktails with friends, or even wedding festivities. Describing a couple of standout pieces, Esha expresses, “Like an art, The Meduse golden glam gown has fluid drapes reimagining the sari into an easy-to-wear pick.” On the other hand, the Grace gown is her modern twist on the classic black evening dress.

Prices start at Rs 3,999. Available online.

