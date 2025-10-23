From embellished sneakers to opulent heels, this festive collection redefines celebration style
World of Anaar steps into the season of sparkle with its Festive 2025 Collection — a bold, glamorous reimagining of celebration. Each pair tells a story of Indian traditions meeting contemporary flair, from embellished sneakers to opulent heels. We get the founder Tanushri Biyani to give us all the details.
Inside World of Anaar’s sparkling Festive 2025 Collection: Where tradition meets modern luxe
What inspired the visual and emotional tone of this season’s footwear collection?
Our Festive 2025 Collection is inspired by the many moods of celebration. The visual language is bold, luminous, and unapologetically glamourous — but also grounded in warmth and richness that mark Indian festivities. The visual tone draws from contrasts: bold silhouettes that make a statement, combined with rich, tactile textures that invite touch and evoke heritage craft. We wanted the collection to echo the sparkle of festive nights while carrying the intimacy of tradition. It’s a balance of drama and elegance, designed to capture both the outer glitz and inner joy of the season.
How does the collection cater to the diverse moods and personalities of modern Indian women during the festive season?
Indian festivities are multifaceted — some moments call for high-voltage glamour, while others demand a more subtle shimmer. Styles like Dripping Drama, Mirchi Lights, Party Peep boots speaks to those who love to be the showstopper, with unapologetically ornate design and rich embellishments. On the other hand, Bijli Nova, Black tie sandals, Allure handbag — reflect a sleeker, understated mood — chic, modern, and quietly powerful. With this duality, the collection gives women the freedom to choose a pair that resonates with their unique personality and the occasion.
How have traditional Indian elements been reimagined in contemporary forms across this collection?
Our design philosophy always celebrates Indian craft but with a fresh lens. Traditional hand embroideries like zardozi, bullion knots, Naga tikki, mirror work, and textile like brocade have been abstracted, layered, and reinterpreted in unexpected ways. Think of mirror work translated into crystal clusters, or embroidery that traces the architectural lines whether it’s our footwear or bags. These traditional elements are given modern proportion, placement, and finish — so each pair feels rooted in heritage yet designed for today.
How has Anaar ensured wearability and movement-friendly design without compromising on aesthetics?
For us, comfort is non-negotiable. We’ve worked with balanced heel heights — wedges, platforms, and block shapes that allow weight distribution — and soft, cushioned insoles that keep you moving with ease. Embellishments are thoughtfully engineered to avoid heaviness, and straps are designed to hold the foot securely. The result is footwear that you can dance in, walk in, and truly celebrate in — all while making a statement.
What role do hand embroidery, artisanal embellishments, and material innovation play in elevating these designs?
They’re at the heart of this collection. Every pair carries the touch of craftsmanship — from hand embroidery that adds uniqueness to artisanal embellishments that give a couture-like finish. At the same time, we’ve explored lighter, innovative materials so that even the most ornate product feels wearable. Together, these elements transform footwear and handbags from being just an accessory into a keepsake.
How does naming and design storytelling factor into the collection?
For us, each of our style is more than a product — it’s a persona. Names like Electric Nakhra or Bollynight aren’t just playful; they instantly set the mood, giving our community a way to connect emotionally with the design. The story builds an experience around the product — who you become when you wear it, what moment it belongs to. Storytelling is what makes our products not just part of an outfit, but part of a memory.