From embellished sneakers to opulent heels, this festive collection redefines celebration style

Our Festive 2025 Collection is inspired by the many moods of celebration. The visual language is bold, luminous, and unapologetically glamourous — but also grounded in warmth and richness that mark Indian festivities. The visual tone draws from contrasts: bold silhouettes that make a statement, combined with rich, tactile textures that invite touch and evoke heritage craft. We wanted the collection to echo the sparkle of festive nights while carrying the intimacy of tradition. It’s a balance of drama and elegance, designed to capture both the outer glitz and inner joy of the season.