Abhinav Mishra’s latest couture showcase takes a leaf out of the shrines, palaces and temples of India
Couturier Abhinav Mishra’s recently unveiled edit, The Shrine, is a poetic homage to India’s architectural grandeur and craftsmanship. Having his signature mirror work and gota, the collection is inspired by shrines, palaces and temples that hold the imprint of generations. Abhinav translated these impressions into motifs, palettes and textiles.
The inspirations unfolded through three central ideas: Enchanting Blooms, symbolising renewal and tenderness; Watercolour artistry, capturing the lyricism of frescoes; and Delicate Harmony, where sparkle met softness and structure met fluidity. The colour palette comprises warm pastels and muted tones, and the prints includes watercolour washes, abstract interpretations, geometric repeats and floral sketches. Embellishments including pearls, sequin-dori, and kirkiri embroidery add texture to the silhouettes like bridal lehengas, flowing anarkalis and contemporary separates in organza, chiffon, silk and georgette. Abhinav chats with us on the same and more.
What’s trending this festive season?
This year, I think it’s really about finding that sweet spot between celebration and comfort. People want to dress up, but in a way that feels light, fluid and effortless. I think we’ll see a lot of shimmer in terms of metallic tones, mirror work, delicate embroideries, but used in a more refined way. I think layered silhouettes, soft fabrics and statement blouses are defining the mood this season. It’s about pieces that let you shine, but still feel completely yourself.
What are the festive wardrobe must-haves?
Every festive wardrobe should have a few beautiful pieces you can return to again and again, such as a versatile lehenga, a classic saree, or an embroidered cape or jacket that instantly elevates a look. It’s always lovely to have heirloom pieces that have been passed down through generations because they carry so much history and emotion and re-wearing them adds such meaning to festive dressing. I love the idea of mixing these timeless pieces with statement blouses and accessories you can style in new ways. Festive dressing today is about personal express ion and conscious sustainability by re-wearing, mixing, matching and celebrating with ease and consciousness.
What are your upcoming collections?
There’s a lot to look forward to after The Shrine, which is our most recent collection and one that is very close to my heart. I’m already in the process of conceptualising the next one. It’s definitely still in the early stages, but I’m hoping to have it ready by spring.