Abhinav Mishra’s latest couture showcase takes a leaf out of the shrines, palaces and temples of India

Couturier Abhinav Mishra’s recently unveiled edit, The Shrine, is a poetic homage to India’s architectural grandeur and craftsmanship. Having his signature mirror work and gota, the collection is inspired by shrines, palaces and temples that hold the imprint of generations. Abhinav translated these impressions into motifs, palettes and textiles.

The inspirations unfolded through three central ideas: Enchanting Blooms, symbolising renewal and tenderness; Watercolour artistry, capturing the lyricism of frescoes; and Delicate Harmony, where sparkle met softness and structure met fluidity. The colour palette comprises warm pastels and muted tones, and the prints includes watercolour washes, abstract interpretations, geometric repeats and floral sketches. Embellishments including pearls, sequin-dori, and kirkiri embroidery add texture to the silhouettes like bridal lehengas, flowing anarkalis and contemporary separates in organza, chiffon, silk and georgette. Abhinav chats with us on the same and more.