This wedding season, say ‘I do’ in polki and precious stories from an exquisite heritage collection

The big fat wedding season is here and it’s raining bridal collections! In sync with the grandeur and flamboyance of this time of the year, SP Jewellers has reimagined bridal opulence with a celebration of Indian heritage through their latest curation of handcrafted polki and gemstone masterpieces—a heritage collection where every piece is a story, every stone a legacy, and every bride a queen. Crafted to illuminate every ceremonial moment, from the vibrant hues of mehendi to the elegance of the pheras, and the glamour of the reception, each design is a tribute to artistry, tradition, and the enduring sparkle of love.
“What sets us apart this season,” say founders Sunny and Arnav Arora, “is our unique blend of uncut polki diamonds with rare gemstones, brought to life by over 250 skilled artisans across two state-of-the-art factories.” The result is a collection that doesn’t just shine—it radiates royal charm while embracing modern elegance, with the brand’s signature attention to detail.
Balancing heritage with evolving bridal aesthetics, the collection thoughtfully fuses classic silhouettes with contemporary refinement. “We combine timeless artistry with modern comfort—perfect for the bride who honours tradition but walks with her own rhythm,” they explain. Grand polki sets with lush emerald or ruby accents bring regal drama to the wedding day, while vibrant gemstone chokers complement the joyful mood of mehendi and haldi. For cocktail soirées and receptions, sleek statement pieces take centre stage, offering sophistication with a whisper of tradition.
Rooted deeply in craftsmanship, these jewels carry the legacy of Jaipur and Bikaner techniques, passed down through generations and perfected in-house.
But it’s not just beauty—it’s intelligent design. “Many pieces are crafted with multifunctionality in mind,” they share. Take the standout Bracelet cum Choker, for instance—a statement piece that transforms from an ornate bracelet into a glamourous choker. Two looks, one heirloom-worthy design. It’s this seamless blend of versatility and heritage that defines SP Jewellers’ bridal philosophy.
And yes, customisation is part of the journey. From gemstone hues to metal finishes and proportions, brides can co-create their dream jewellery. “Every custom piece is handcrafted to perfection,” say Sunny and Arnav, known for creating iconic bespoke designs for celebrities and business elites alike.
This isn’t just jewellery. It’s legacy, designed to live on—through weddings, through generations.
Prices start at INR1.5 lakh.
Available online.
