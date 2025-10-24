This wedding season, say ‘I do’ in polki and precious stories from an exquisite heritage collection

Rooted deeply in craftsmanship, these jewels carry the legacy of Jaipur and Bikaner techniques, passed down through generations and perfected in-house.

But it’s not just beauty—it’s intelligent design. “Many pieces are crafted with multifunctionality in mind,” they share. Take the standout Bracelet cum Choker, for instance—a statement piece that transforms from an ornate bracelet into a glamourous choker. Two looks, one heirloom-worthy design. It’s this seamless blend of versatility and heritage that defines SP Jewellers’ bridal philosophy.

And yes, customisation is part of the journey. From gemstone hues to metal finishes and proportions, brides can co-create their dream jewellery. “Every custom piece is handcrafted to perfection,” say Sunny and Arnav, known for creating iconic bespoke designs for celebrities and business elites alike.

This isn’t just jewellery. It’s legacy, designed to live on—through weddings, through generations.

Prices start at INR1.5 lakh.

Available online.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain