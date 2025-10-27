Anurag Gupta’s latest collection is a homage to the artistry of Katsushika Hokusai

A

This is one of my most research-driven and collaborative collections to date. My earlier work has always been rooted in technology and structure, but An Ode to Hokusai pushes that further by integrating textile innovation and cross-disciplinary partnerships. It’s less about fashion as ornament and more about fashion as dialogue — between art, engineering, and craftsmanship. It also carries a deeper sense of calm and restraint, which contrasts with the edginess of my earlier collections.