Kunal Anil Tanna’s winter-festive edit sorts out men’s fashion woes
Kunal Anil Tanna’s latest menswear collection, Ahura, draws from ancient Persian heritage, where each ensemble is designed with an accent of gilded minimalism. Clean lines, artisanal pleating, and delicate detailing define the range. The designer takes us through the same.
Tell us all about Ahura.
Ahura is rooted in Persian heritage and symbolises purity of divine light. It celebrates the piousness and cheerful joy that festivities bring. The collection revolves around ivories with minimal gold accents and subtle hints of colour. Classic silhouettes remain at the core. While we’ve reworked textures and reinvented older surfaces. Minimal thread embroidery, gilded gota details, and fine textures elevate the pieces while keeping them elegant and sharp. The idea was to create an edit that caters to today’s man, someone who wants to look sharp and sophisticated even at smaller occasions, be it a puja, pre-wedding gathering, or festive celebration.
How different is the collection from your previous ones?
Our design language always builds upon what we’ve done before rather than shifting drastically. Ahura focuses strongly on ivory palettes, detailed minimal embroideries, and festive accents of gold. It is softer, celebratory, and rooted in purity and joy.
What’s trending in menswear this winter festive season?
Drapes are making a strong comeback; Banarasi dupattas, Lucknawi stoles, Kani shawls, or textured drapes that elevate the look. Brooches and jewelled accessories are returning as statement accents. Men are opting for ivory, muted metallics, and deeper jewel tones with layering. Structured bandhgalas paired with relaxed drapes are very relevant this season.
What’s trending this winter wedding for men?
Earlier, men preferred the safer ivories, beiges, and golds. Over time, soft tones entered the scene, and now grooms are open to experimenting with colours, embroideries, and silhouettes. Today’s groom isn’t afraid of trying layered sherwanis, textured jackets, or a non-traditional cut. This winter, sherwanis with intricate textures, tonal embroideries, and statement drapes will dominate.
What are the wedding wardrobe must-haves?
A classic dark bandhgala, an ivory sherwani with understated embroidery, a versatile kurta-jacket and a tuxedo or structured suit. Also, elegant accessories like safas, brooches, mojaris, and pocket squares.
What inspires you?
My design philosophy is deeply linked to moods and surroundings. A cheerful mood leads me to experiment with adventurous structures and colours, but more often I find myself drawn to ivories, subtle textures, and fine detailing.
What are your other upcoming collections?
The next collection will focus heavily on embroidery, experimenting with techniques to build textures. We’re also moving towards couture-driven creations while simultaneously developing diffusion wear that balances festive appeal with everyday wearability.
