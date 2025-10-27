Kunal Anil Tanna’s winter-festive edit sorts out men’s fashion woes

A

Ahura is rooted in Persian heritage and symbolises purity of divine light. It celebrates the piousness and cheerful joy that festivities bring. The collection revolves around ivories with minimal gold accents and subtle hints of colour. Classic silhouettes remain at the core. While we’ve reworked textures and reinvented older surfaces. Minimal thread embroidery, gilded gota details, and fine textures elevate the pieces while keeping them elegant and sharp. The idea was to create an edit that caters to today’s man, someone who wants to look sharp and sophisticated even at smaller occasions, be it a puja, pre-wedding gathering, or festive celebration.