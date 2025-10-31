Firenze is a tribute to Pitti Uomo and timeless Italian style

Some journeys transcend the ordinary—they leave an indelible mark on one’s vision, artistry, and identity. Gargee Designer’s latest collection, Firenze, is a vivid embodiment of such a journey. Drawing inspiration from Florence, the beating heart of global style, this collection captures the city’s unparalleled fusion of historic craftsmanship and modern refinement.
At the core of Firenze lies the grandeur of Pitti Uomo 108, the legendary menswear trade show that turns Florence into a global fashion hub. “The Firenze collection is a true testament to our first-hand experience at the world-renowned Pitti Uomo 108,” shares Ravi Gupta, creative designer of Gargee Designer’s.
“Amidst over 3,000 international brands and thousands of fashion enthusiasts, we were honoured by the city’s unmatched sartorial grandeur. The collection shares the same luxuriance with hand-finished technique, meticulous detailing. Firenze is not just a collection; it’s a product of that rich Florentine experience, a tribute to design and tailoring excellence,” he adds.
True to Florence’s sartorial legacy, Firenze employs fabrics that echo the city’s refined menswear tradition. “We’ve carefully chosen fabrics that speak the language of classic menswear—pure wool and premium wool blends known for their durability, texture, and elegance,” explains Ravi. The colour palette evokes vintage wardrobes with hues like navy, tan, ivory, and brown, channeling an old-money aesthetic. Even the paisley-printed linings pay homage to heritage craftsmanship. Every material carries the charm and class synonymous with traditional Italian tailoring, imbuing the collection with a vintage soul.
But this collection is far from a nostalgic reproduction. “Firenze redefines modern masculinity by looking back to comfort cuts, drawing inspiration from the effortless flowing lines of the ’70s and ’80s,” says Ravi, adding, “The collection embraces wider shoulders, long-short jackets, and smaller armholes—a deliberate shift from super-thin fits. This relaxed silhouette pairs seamlessly with details like heritage buttons and retro-inspired lengths, reflecting Florence’s balance between lasting elegance and modern comfort.”
The collection also skillfully balances traditional tailoring techniques with contemporary sophistication. “Firenze includes hand-stitched elements in some pieces, reflecting its roots in traditional tailoring,” Ravi elaborates. Yet, each look is designed to be complemented in the modern lifestyle, making it extremely versatile. Whether paired with formal shirts or simple tees, every ensemble flows effortlessly. It embodies casual chic—precisely structured to leave an impression without losing touch with tradition.
This collection is about more than clothing; it’s about owning a story. “Firenze is for those who value thoughtfully crafted garments, not just to look good, but to express their true selves,” Ravi notes. “It becomes part of daily life—from boardroom sessions to coffee breaks and stylish evening outings—allowing the wearer to transition smoothly between occasions. The cut, texture, and movement inspire casual sophistication, to feel both comfortable and confident.”
With Firenze, Gargee Designer’s brings the essence of Italy’s sartorial heritage to India, inviting you to not only wear fashion but to carry a narrative steeped in history, craftsmanship, and elegance.
Prices start at INR 10,000.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain
