Firenze is a tribute to Pitti Uomo and timeless Italian style

At the core of Firenze lies the grandeur of Pitti Uomo 108, the legendary menswear trade show that turns Florence into a global fashion hub. “The Firenze collection is a true testament to our first-hand experience at the world-renowned Pitti Uomo 108,” shares Ravi Gupta, creative designer of Gargee Designer’s.

“Amidst over 3,000 international brands and thousands of fashion enthusiasts, we were honoured by the city’s unmatched sartorial grandeur. The collection shares the same luxuriance with hand-finished technique, meticulous detailing. Firenze is not just a collection; it’s a product of that rich Florentine experience, a tribute to design and tailoring excellence,” he adds.

True to Florence’s sartorial legacy, Firenze employs fabrics that echo the city’s refined menswear tradition. “We’ve carefully chosen fabrics that speak the language of classic menswear—pure wool and premium wool blends known for their durability, texture, and elegance,” explains Ravi. The colour palette evokes vintage wardrobes with hues like navy, tan, ivory, and brown, channeling an old-money aesthetic. Even the paisley-printed linings pay homage to heritage craftsmanship. Every material carries the charm and class synonymous with traditional Italian tailoring, imbuing the collection with a vintage soul.