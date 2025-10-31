Timeless comfort meets bold autumn/winter fashion in this collection

Stuti Dhanuka, founder of Terra Luna, lets us in on the details. “The City drop in AW’25 is an extension of the concept of restrained elegance and timeless appeal, which was the driving spirit behind our SS’25 collection. I wanted to build further on this idea of effortless style. Comfort and style come together in the Sasha linen blazer, which is the key addition to the City drop,” she says.

In the City drop, the brand continues to add styles to the core collection launched in SS’25 so that wardrobe favourites get worn more often and have multiple pairing options. “For men, we have core styles, but the silhouettes are more tapered. We’ve introduced lightweight gilets, shackets, and a bundi to add stylish layers,” shares Stuti.

The outfits in the Play segment are all things fun. “This is truly where Khadi stands out as the perfect alternative to synthetic garments. Play is energetic and preppy, blending classic elegance with a touch of sporty sophistication,” explains Stuti.

On the other hand, Safari is bold and adventurous. “I love sunsets, coffee, mountains, and time spent in the outdoors. The Safari collection harnesses the energy of all these elements, to which we added sensuality and the mood of the great outdoors. Australia and Norway, my two favourite holiday destinations, are an influence. The earthy vistas of the Aussie Northern Territory and the sublime Norwegian forests are images forever stamped in my mind, and I constantly lean into them for inspiration. But honestly, my cup of coffee and the stunning Mumbai sunsets have had an equal role to play in the Safari collection,” she notes.

So, what connects all three moods at a deeper level? “Friendship, romance, travel, adventure, dreams, nature, fitness, self-care, and reconnecting with oneself—the most precious moments of life and living,” she adds.

Price start at Rs 3,999. Available online.

