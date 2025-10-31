Toi et Moi collection captures the essence of modern love

Romance in jewellery has always been steeped in symbolism, and few styles express it as poignantly as the Toi et Moi. Translating to ‘You and Me’ in French, the design pairs two stones side by side—a poetic reflection of two souls, distinct yet inseparable. From Napoleon’s engagement ring to Josephine, to Jackie Kennedy’s mid-century sparkler, and Ariana Grande’s contemporary version, Toi et Moi rings have long embodied intimacy, equality, and individuality. Today, as love itself evolves into a partnership of equals, this timeless motif is experiencing a modern renaissance.
Tapping into this revival, Origem, a modern lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, presents its Toi et Moi collection—a fresh, contemporary edit of a romantic classic. Each piece celebrates duality: two stones, two perspectives, two journeys converging into one. With its ethical brilliance, the collection captures the essence of new-age love—conscious, expressive, and deeply personal.
“We wanted to take the timeless charm of the Toi et Moi motif and give it a fresh, modern feel,” says Abhinav Kumar from Origem. “Our collection celebrates duality—two stones, two perspectives, two journeys coming together—while keeping the design clean, contemporary, and wearable. It’s about capturing the intimacy and individuality of love today, so anyone wearing a piece can express their own story.”
For today’s generation, love is an equal partnership—a sentiment that flows through every design in this collection. “Each design pairs two stones side by side, celebrating two distinct identities coming together in harmony,” Abhinav explains. “From the symmetry of the design to the meticulous craftsmanship, every piece reflects balance, partnership, and mutual respect.”
Lab-grown diamonds are at the heart of Origem’s philosophy. “They allow us to offer the same brilliance and craftsmanship as mined diamonds, but with a conscious, sustainable approach,” Abhinav adds. “Beyond sustainability, they let couples express their love in a more meaningful way—knowing their jewellery aligns with their values.”
Every creative choice in the collection mirrors the idea of duality. “From the selection of shapes to how the stones are paired and set, our goal was to celebrate harmony in contrast,” Abhinav shares. “Each design reflects balance and complementarity—two stories merging into one bond.”
Customisation completes this expression of individuality. “By offering 14K or 18K gold and choices of yellow, rose, or white gold, we let wearers make the design uniquely their own,” says Abhinav. “It’s about creating a piece that reflects your personal style while honouring the symbolism of two souls coming together.”
With Toi et Moi, the brand transforms a historic symbol of romance into a contemporary statement—where heritage meets heart, and love finds its perfect reflection in design.
Prices start at INR 98,000.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels