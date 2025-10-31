Toi et Moi collection captures the essence of modern love

Tapping into this revival, Origem, a modern lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, presents its Toi et Moi collection—a fresh, contemporary edit of a romantic classic. Each piece celebrates duality: two stones, two perspectives, two journeys converging into one. With its ethical brilliance, the collection captures the essence of new-age love—conscious, expressive, and deeply personal.

“We wanted to take the timeless charm of the Toi et Moi motif and give it a fresh, modern feel,” says Abhinav Kumar from Origem. “Our collection celebrates duality—two stones, two perspectives, two journeys coming together—while keeping the design clean, contemporary, and wearable. It’s about capturing the intimacy and individuality of love today, so anyone wearing a piece can express their own story.”