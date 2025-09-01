Deepika and Sumer Gehani's new line stands out for its functionality and versatile looks
Launched in June 2025, homegrown bag label, Lililo offers bags that actually do more. Deepika Gehani, who introduced global brands to the Indian luxe scene, co-founded this label along with her son, Sumer Gehani, that’s aimed at real women, living real lives. The brand offers styles that are reversible, modular, and flexible, but without looking like they’re trying too hard. Their collections, Miss Moody, include transformable totes, three-in-one crossbodies, and slings, while Everyday Edit has trendier and fashion-forward pieces like Nine to Wine Tote—a metallic bag that seamlessly takes you from the office to cocktails. We get to know more from Sumer and Deepika.
How Lililo bags stand out
How are your bags different from competing labels?
Sumer: We only use high-quality PU, ranging from saffiano-styled finishes to pebbled leather PU. We don’t believe in using real leather. What really sets us apart is our hardware quality. Many Indian brands compromise here, using dull or low-g rade metal. We ensure our gold tones, chains, and fittings stand at par with international luxury standards. Our products are designed to tell a story. Each piece, be it the reversible tote, the Threesome bag, or the Nine to Wine tote, is a conversation starter.
With bags acting as status symbols, how difficult is it for a new brand to carve a niche?
Deepika: It is very difficult. The shelves are already crowded with brands fighting for the same customer. That’s why we decided to take a different route—by creating products that don’t exist in the market yet. We are India’s first interchangeable flap bag brand, and all our products offer two to three ways of wearing them. We spent months speaking with over 500 women who shop across other brands, and their feedback was that they wanted value-driven versatility. That’s the niche we’ve carved out.
What are the must-have bags for any woman?
Deepika: Every woman needs a great tote.
What bags are trending right now?
Sumer: From Europe, we’re seeing shaded finishes and bright prints rising in popularity. Our Main Character Bag is a fully printed, bold design, while the Half Moon and Bucket List bags tap into that shaded gradient trend—styles that are trending globally but not yet fully available in India. I believe animal prints are making a comeback, and you might just see something exciting from us on that soon.
How should women maintain their bags, especially during monsoons?
It’s best to keep bags away from direct moisture and use moisture-absorbing pouches in cabinets. This simple step can keep bags looking as good as new.
Are you working on any collections?
Sumer: We are exploring animal prints, bold statement designs, and new shapes that bring European trends into the Indian market with a Lililo twist.
