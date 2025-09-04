Chennai welcomes a new jewellery line that marries artistry with everyday wear

“Our high jewellery will always remain the heart and soul of the brand,” she explains. “Pret is more of an expansion—born out of a very personal need for jewellery that could move fluidly through life’s everyday moments without losing the soulfulness and design integrity Sajjante is known for.”

The idea, she says, began organically. “I found myself wanting jewellery that I could wear from school drop-offs to boardroom meetings without compromise—pieces that still carried the artistic spirit of our high jewellery. That’s how Pret was born: personal, intuitive, and rooted in real life.”

Translating Sajjante’s signature sculptural language into more wearable formats, the Pret Collection retains its core ethos: emotional resonance, fine craftsmanship, and artistic design. “A Pret piece could never be ordinary,” Sanjana asserts. “We may have scaled down the size and scope, but we were uncompromising on what defines us—originality, exciting form, and above all, soulfulness.”

From abstract interpretations of natural forms to subtle nods to Mughal arches or Art Deco lines, Pret celebrates individuality. “It isn’t only about being lighter,” she continues. “It’s about jewellery that doesn’t have to live in a safe. Pret is personal—something you buy for yourself, wear every day, and connect with.”

Chennai was a deliberate choice for the launch. “The city has always fascinated us,” Sanjana shares. “Its rich visual culture, where ancient traditions and modern aesthetics coexist so beautifully, makes it the perfect place for Pret. Our jewellery—crafted with traditional European hand techniques, but deeply Indian in soul—feels at home here.”

Though the collection is contemporary, it consciously resists trend cycles. “Pret may suggest fashion-forwardness, but we don’t follow trends,” she states. “Our aim is timelessness—jewellery that stays relevant, that you’ll wear today and pass down tomorrow.”

Price starts at Rs 1,00,000. On September 6, 2025. From 11 am to 7 pm. At Pullman Chennai, Anna Salai.

