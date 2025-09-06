Duchess Kumari rolls out a capsule of rare single-piece ensembles with no restocks

One and Only

The Only One Edit demonstrates this philosophy with conviction. Fabrics such as heirloom khadi, bandhani silks, brocades, tartan checks and hand-embellished satins are employed with care, their histories intact yet reframed in dialogue with the present.

“We worked with a mix of khadi, tartan checks, chanderi and raw and matka silks — each chosen for its rich cultural narrative. We collaborated with wholesalers who work with weavers and clusters from textile-rich communities, ensuring that every fabric was ethically sourced and fairly compensated. The tartan we sourced with Indian hues and paired it with handloom chanderi t o create a striking dialogue between Scottish rebellion and Indian rootedness,” she reveals.