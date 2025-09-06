Duchess Kumari rolls out a capsule of rare single-piece ensembles with no restocks

In an industry where repetition is often the rule and trends blur into indistinction, Duchess Kumari’s The Only One Edit insists on rarity. Conceived as a capsule of singular garments, each piece is made only once, in one size, for one wearer. There are no restocks, no replicas, no echoes. The label itself is founded on a similarly layered idea of inheritance and reinvention. Co-founded by actor-director Adhyayan Suman, Miss Universe India 2022 Divita Rai and veteran designer Alka Suman, Duchess Kumari is built on the ambition to marry India’s storied crafts with contemporary form.
The brand’s language is a blend of heritage textiles and techniques, cut into Western silhouettes that retain an Indian sense of regality. “We wanted each piece to feel like a personal artefact — something that carries a distinct voice, crafted with care and intention. We achieved this through storytelling-led design: silhouettes that feel intimate, embroidery that echoes identity and textures that hold history. It was about creating heirlooms for the modern woman who owns her journey,” Alka begins.
One and Only
The Only One Edit demonstrates this philosophy with conviction. Fabrics such as heirloom khadi, bandhani silks, brocades, tartan checks and hand-embellished satins are employed with care, their histories intact yet reframed in dialogue with the present.
“We worked with a mix of khadi, tartan checks, chanderi and raw and matka silks — each chosen for its rich cultural narrative. We collaborated with wholesalers who work with weavers and clusters from textile-rich communities, ensuring that every fabric was ethically sourced and fairly compensated. The tartan we sourced with Indian hues and paired it with handloom chanderi t o create a striking dialogue between Scottish rebellion and Indian rootedness,” she reveals.
Embroidery elegance
The capsule includes 11 limited-edition pieces and the construction of each ensemble is deliberate, with the eye of a sculptor shaping each silhouette to hold poise and proportion. Each garment is handcrafted by skilled karigars, with attention to detail that borders on couture. We’ve employed zardosi, aari and hand-thread embroidery, fusing traditional Indian techniques with subtle modern motifs.
Even our patchwork and raw hems are deliberate, meant to reflect imperfection as beauty. The silhouettes are fluid yet structured. Think deconstructed bandhgalas, layered skirts with tulle, cropped jackets and tailored blouses with unexpected embroidery placements,” the designer shares.
Silk route
Among the edit, the Noor-e-Kaftan in deep black bandhani silk finished with embroidery, a crystal brooch and cabaret-inspired fringes; The Chancellor Set pairs ivory taffeta with a cropped silver brocade jacket; Kumari in khadi with reimagined in sculpted sleeves, a cinched waist and a checkered bow; and the Sovereign Corset in navy tartan overlaid with antique gold zari and beadwork stand out the most! “The colour palette boasts rust, charcoal, ivory, deep navy and bursts of saffron and beetroot pink. We intentionally kept the palette grounded to let the textures and embroidery do the talking,” she signs off.
₹10,000 onwards. Available online.