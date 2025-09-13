Injoy Living’s Roots of Joy collection celebrates sustainable fashion and Indian craftsmanship

At its heart, the collection is rooted in a deep respect for artisanal techniques and ecological responsibility. “Roots of Joy explores the deep connection between nature and happiness,” says Nisha. “Just as deep roots provide stability and nourishment to a plant, our collection embodies sustainability and growth.” Each piece is handmade—from dyeing and printing to embroidery—ensuring that what the wearer receives is not just clothing, but a labour of love shaped by skilled hands.

Nisha’s frustration with the direction of the global fashion industry—where quantity often trumps quality—was a key motivator behind the collection. “I suddenly felt frustrated… The creators of mass-produced clothing had ceased to think of clothing waste, the consequences of non-biodegradable textiles, and their harmful impact on the environment.” This sense of disillusionment was not an end, but a beginning—a turning point that birthed Roots of Joy.

Each garment in the collection tells its own quiet story. While some showcase the intricate, organic beauty of hand-dyed patterns, others stand alone with minimalistic grace. This diversity creates a cohesive narrative that honours both the complexity and simplicity of tradition. “By utilising these techniques, we not only create exquisite, sustainable garments but also prevent homogenisation—a dreadful scenario,” she notes.

Ultimately, Roots of Joy is a return to values—to mindful creation, to celebrating the hands behind the work, and to joy that runs deep. “Each piece is an outward expression of joy that comes from preserving and nurturing traditional textile practices. It’s the way we want to go forward,” Nisha concludes.

Price starts at Rs 3,000. Available online

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress