Designer Smita Shrinivas’ new collection is an ode to feminine strength

Designer Smita Shrinivas’ new collection, Sincerely She, is an ode to feminine strength and quiet defiance. It explores fluid drapes, structured corsetry, and contemporary lehenga-gown hybrids. Colours range from blush pinks, ivory, and sky blues to deeper tones like wine and navy, symbolising both softness and resilience. Luxurious silks, tulle, and hand-embroidered organza form the base, with textures built through metallic threads, glass beads, and intricate surface work. The silhouettes balance ease with power and include flowing skirts, cut-out detailing, and sharp bodices. Smita takes us through the collection.

Inside Smita Shrinivas’ Sincerely She, a new age of ethnic couture