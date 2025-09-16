Designer Smita Shrinivas’ new collection is an ode to feminine strength
Designer Smita Shrinivas’ new collection, Sincerely She, is an ode to feminine strength and quiet defiance. It explores fluid drapes, structured corsetry, and contemporary lehenga-gown hybrids. Colours range from blush pinks, ivory, and sky blues to deeper tones like wine and navy, symbolising both softness and resilience. Luxurious silks, tulle, and hand-embroidered organza form the base, with textures built through metallic threads, glass beads, and intricate surface work. The silhouettes balance ease with power and include flowing skirts, cut-out detailing, and sharp bodices. Smita takes us through the collection.
Inside Smita Shrinivas’ Sincerely She, a new age of ethnic couture
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The idea was to create garments that feel like letters women have written to themselves—affirmations of choice, freedom, and individuality. Each piece is rooted in Indian craft but speaks a global design language, allowing women to embrace tradition without being confined by it.
How different is it from the previous collections?
Unlike Kaal (which was darker and cyclical) or Garden Martini (which was whimsical and nature-inspired), Sincerely She is deeply personal and narrative-driven. It moves away from the fantastical to become an introspection.
What’s trending this winter-festive season?
Metallic accents, fluid drapes, and hybrid ensembles like corseted cholis, detachable skirts, and pre-draped saris.
Wedding-festive wardrobe must-haves?
A statement lehenga with a versatile blouse that can be restyled, a pre-draped sari for cocktail nights, and at least one couture gown for reception or sangeet. Multi-purpose investment pieces are the new bride’s favourite.
Diwali wardrobe must-haves?
Lightweight couture that shines with detail like organza saris with metallic embroidery, jewel-toned cocktail gowns, or sharara sets. Pieces that move easily from puja to after-party.
How has ethnic wear evolved?
Ethnic wear has moved beyond being occasional and ceremonial. Designers are deconstructing saris and lehengas into versatile, easy-to-wear ensembles. What was once considered heavy festive wear is now being reimagined in lighter, modular formats that fit modern lifestyles without losing the essence of Indian craft.
What inspires you as a designer?
Stories of women—their resilience, contradictions, and evolution. I am also inspired by how traditional techniques can be reimagined into something that feels timeless yet contemporary.
What are your plans for the label?
To strengthen our presence in both Indian and international luxury spaces, while continuing to create emotionally and culturally rooted collections. We’re also expanding our couture bridal offerings and retail presence.
Are you working on any other collections?
We are working on a pastel-dream collection with hues of butter yellow, lilac, pastel pinks, and blues. It will be followed by an exploration of bridal couture that blends traditional embroideries with avant-garde silhouettes.
