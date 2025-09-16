Studio Rigu’s festive edit is bold and effortless

Studio Rigu’s new collection Tijori’25 is an ode to timeless elegance with a contemporary twist, inspired by jewel treasures that carry stories. It celebrates craftsmanship, luxury, and versatility, designed for the modern woman who loves statement pieces that feel both powerful and effortless. “With TIJORI’25, we wanted to create a collection that feels like opening a jewellery box of memories, treasures that embody nostalgia yet feel entirely new. It’s about celebrating royalty, heritage, and timeless beauty while staying true to the Studio Rigu woman’s modern sensibility,” says Riya Garg, founder and creative director of the label, as she takes us through the new edit.

Studio Rigu’s Tijori’25 collection reimagines timeless royal glamour