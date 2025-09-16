Studio Rigu’s festive edit is bold and effortless
Studio Rigu’s new collection Tijori’25 is an ode to timeless elegance with a contemporary twist, inspired by jewel treasures that carry stories. It celebrates craftsmanship, luxury, and versatility, designed for the modern woman who loves statement pieces that feel both powerful and effortless. “With TIJORI’25, we wanted to create a collection that feels like opening a jewellery box of memories, treasures that embody nostalgia yet feel entirely new. It’s about celebrating royalty, heritage, and timeless beauty while staying true to the Studio Rigu woman’s modern sensibility,” says Riya Garg, founder and creative director of the label, as she takes us through the new edit.
Studio Rigu’s Tijori’25 collection reimagines timeless royal glamour
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
This time, we’ve taken a bolder approach with techniques and textures. We experimented with unique embroidery styles, incorporating metal elements that resemble old-world armour, adding a touch of strength and edge to the festive vibe. The collection is more formal and festive-forward than our previous ones.
Tell us about the story behind the colour palette of the collection.
The colour palette draws inspiration from the natural hues of gemstones— think sapphire blues, jasper reds, tanzanite purples, ruby tones, and emerald greens. To complement these jewel-inspired shades, we’ve added subtle hints of gold and silver, evoking the sparkle and opulence of a treasure chest.
How has Studio Rigu evolved over the years as a brand?
We’ve become more conscious in our approach, whether it’s through sustainable fabric choices or mindful design practices. At the same time, we’ve grown more experimental with prints and silhouettes, while gaining a deeper understanding of what our customers truly need. Our designs today reflect maturity and functionality without compromising on boldness.
What inspires you as a designer?
I draw inspiration from cultures, nature, and history, both personal and collective. My travels and life experiences influence my design language deeply, allowing me to blend global aesthetics with Indian sensibilities.
What will be trending during the winter festive season?
Sequins will continue to dominate the festive scene, but expect to see them styled in fresher, more experimental ways. Quirky power suits are also making their way into the spotlight, bringing a perfect balance of glamour and confidence.
Which silhouettes of kurtis are trending big time?
Kaftans are having a major moment right now! They’re versatile, flattering on all body types, and give an effortless yet luxurious appeal, making them a must-have for festive dressing.
What are the occasion wardrobe must-haves?
A tonal skirt-and-top ensemble that you can dress up or down with accessories, and a classic black shirt.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
We’re working on a party edit launching this November. Expect bold statement pieces perfect for the season of celebrations.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.