Discover jewellery that embodies strength, love and personal stories

Kushal shares a deeply personal story about the brand’s origin: “The inspiration is my parents, Minita and Jaimin. This is an ode to their love story, their unity, and their strength. After being part of the diamond industry for over 30 years, my father made huge strides in the sector. But unforeseen circumstances cut his career short. We’ve always dreamed of selling jewellery directly to the end customer, giving it the true value it deserves.”

The brand’s name itself is a heartfelt tribute. Kushal explains, “Mija (Minita and Jaimin) is, in the truest form, about creating jewellery with love. So for us, at our core, this is a note from us: Mija is life, love. It is what you want it to be. It’s a form of self-expression. It is for my father. Our shared dream and vision. It’s his mark on the world.”

One of the brand’s most playful collections, Bubble, evokes the innocence and joy of childhood. “Translating childhood joy into design is about capturing emotions in forms that feel familiar yet fresh. With Bubble, we went back to carefree sketches, playful circles, and spontaneous doodles,” Kushal says. “The round, fluid forms of bubbles carry that lightness and freedom. By shaping them into fine jewellery, we wanted to create something precious yet whimsical—a little spark of nostalgia that lets you carry your inner child with you.”

The Line of Life collection takes a more reflective tone. “The inspiration came from the journey of life itself,” Kushal shares. “While our paths may be linear, what gives them meaning are the moments and people we meet along the way. The sleek bars represent destiny, the line of one’s life, while the diamonds reflect the unforgettable bonds and memories. These connections make our stories timeless.”

Leher, meaning wave, embraces life’s unpredictability through flowing, curved designs. Kushal explains, “The collection celebrates the twists and turns we encounter. Rather than resisting unpredictability, it shows that detours often lead to the most beautiful destinations. Every piece is a wearable reminder that life’s poetry lies in its graceful unpredictability.”

Kushal also reflects on how jewellery fits into today’s woman’s life: “For the modern woman, jewellery is deeply personal—no longer just adornment, but meaning. She chooses pieces that reflect her individuality, celebrate milestones, and fit her dynamic lifestyle. Versatility is key—jewellery that moves effortlessly from work to celebration, everyday moments to life’s biggest chapters.”

Price starts at Rs 15,000.Available online.

