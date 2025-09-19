Kulsum Shadab Wahab rolls out a new women ‘survivors-led’ prêt label

Now available in the city, Ara Prêt inherits its philosophy from Ara Lumiere, to bring purposeful fashion to a wider audience without compromising on ethics or elegance. Timeless Elegance is contemporary yet understated, with subtle nods to Indian heritage craft traditions.

“Timeless Elegance was designed to offer every woman something to wear. For those who are bold and fierce, there are sharply structured blazers and tailored pieces. For women who want to feel soft, feminine and elegant, the collection includes beautifully crafted dresses. In terms of silhouettes, the collection really spans everything: structured tailoring, blazers, shirts, trousers, dresses, mini dresses, as well as versatile pieces for the office, evenings out, parties, holidays and even the beach,” she reveals.