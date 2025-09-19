Kulsum Shadab Wahab rolls out a new women ‘survivors-led’ prêt label

When the new label, Ara Prêt, unveiled its debut ready-to-wear collection, Timeless Elegance, it signalled more than a new chapter in Bengaluru’s fashion scene. The label, an offshoot of the acclaimed couture house Ara Lumiere, has been conceived as a bridge between accessible everyday style and a deeply rooted social mission: empowering women who have survived acid and burn attacks.
“I support a foundation that works with acid attack survivors, so rehabilitation has always been our main focus. Helping with their surgeries and giving them a sense of purpose was very important to me and that’s how Ara Lumiere was born. What began as a therapeutic workshop gradually evolved into something empowering, and today Ara Lumiere is recognised internationally. We showcase twice a year on the official Milan Fashion Week calendar. It has always been a project built with purpose and heart. With India looking to us for something more accessible, we felt it was the right time to launch a prêt line that brings affordable luxury to a wider audience,” shares founder Kulsum Shadab Wahab.
Now available in the city, Ara Prêt inherits its philosophy from Ara Lumiere, to bring purposeful fashion to a wider audience without compromising on ethics or elegance. Timeless Elegance is contemporary yet understated, with subtle nods to Indian heritage craft traditions.
“Timeless Elegance was designed to offer every woman something to wear. For those who are bold and fierce, there are sharply structured blazers and tailored pieces. For women who want to feel soft, feminine and elegant, the collection includes beautifully crafted dresses. In terms of silhouettes, the collection really spans everything: structured tailoring, blazers, shirts, trousers, dresses, mini dresses, as well as versatile pieces for the office, evenings out, parties, holidays and even the beach,” she reveals.
With over 30 ensembles on offer, the edit showcases hand embroidery, block printing and weaving that are distilled into minimalist silhouettes that lend themselves as easily to the boardroom as to an evening out. “I personally wear a lot of prints and bold colours, but I was conscious that not everyone feels comfortable carrying them. That’s why we made sure the collection also includes plenty of minimal pieces and solid colours, which can be paired with blazers and styled in multiple ways,” she concludes.
₹4,205 onwards. At Folio, Vittal Mallya Road.
