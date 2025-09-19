The Sangeet Tales puts the spotlight on wedding festivities, while breaking the usual with fresh, vibrant ensembles

For Mayyur, there’s never a straight answer when it comes to choosing fabrics or a colour palette. As he puts it, the process is entirely creative and artistic. “I’ve opted for pure Chanderi silks, Kanjeevarams, and I mix a lot of fabrics in garments. I don’t stick to one palette. Even at the last minute, I might change the blouse with another lehenga, or the dupatta with a different one. There’s no set format or definition I follow. I’ve loved playing with colours since I was a kid. I enjoy mixing fabrics, materials, and shades,” he shares.

On moodboards, he admits, “I do make them, but I never follow them. By the end, the product turns out very different. Sometimes even a single outfit can have four different fabrics and techniques coming together, and that’s the beauty of it.”

When Mayyur unveils a new edit, it’s impossible to miss the design elements. As he recalls, “When I started my label, I used to make beautifully detailed couture pieces right from the beginning because I had been brought up in that manner. I’ve lived with textiles and embroideries. My grandmothers, my mother, my aunts have all been very fashionable all their lives, they still are. In our house, fashion is something very serious.”

He fondly remembers accompanying his mother to the south to shop for Kanjeevarams and Garhwals. “I knew about Patan and Patola, Ikkat and all those fabrics since I was a child. I feel blessed that my training began very early. My mom, and especially my nani, were deeply into Sucha embroideries and work. I was always inclined towards these things, so I even knew about gold and silver embroideries, because she used to work with them and explain everything to me: what they are, how they are done.”

When Mayyur launched his label 14 years ago, embroidery was already central to his work. “At that time, I didn’t have a strong design language, though I always knew I would shape it one day. Through trial and error, you eventually form your own path and your distinctive elements that people recognise you for,” he says. And today, that language is clear. “Now I’m known for the riot of vibrant outfits I create, the beautiful techniques I use, and the lightweight finish of the garments. It’s always a celebration of India, a celebration of happiness stitched into every piece,” he adds.