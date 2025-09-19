This Dussehra collection is a fusion of tradition and modern elegance

A

The designs draw from traditional motifs like mor pankh and temple carvings, which symbolise prosperity and protection, while the antique finishes and bold silhouettes echo the grandeur of the festivities. At the same time, we’ve infused modern design sensibilities, ensuring that the jewellery complements not just traditional looks but also the way women celebrate Dussehra today — with confidence, individuality, and style. Our silver temple jewellery, crafted in 92.5 BIS hallmarked silver, further adds a sacred elegance to the collection. With its intricate carvings, devotional motifs, and quality, it enables women to carry pieces of tradition that are both spiritually meaningful and fashion-forward.