This Dussehra collection is a fusion of tradition and modern elegance
As Dussehra draws near, Kushal’s Fashion and Silver Jewellery ushers in the festive spirit with the launch of a stunning new collection that blends timeless tradition with modern elegance. Known for its exquisite craftsmanship, the brand presents an array of antique and silver temple jewellery designed to celebrate the season of victory and renewal. From intricately carved temple motifs to bold contemporary silhouettes, each piece tells a story of heritage reimagined for today’s woman. We speak to the director of design, Nandish Gulechha, to know more about this festive collection.
Dussehra Edit: Kushal’s launches new antique & silver temple jewellery collection
How does this collection reflect the essence of Dussehra and its themes of victory, tradition, and celebration?
The designs draw from traditional motifs like mor pankh and temple carvings, which symbolise prosperity and protection, while the antique finishes and bold silhouettes echo the grandeur of the festivities. At the same time, we’ve infused modern design sensibilities, ensuring that the jewellery complements not just traditional looks but also the way women celebrate Dussehra today — with confidence, individuality, and style. Our silver temple jewellery, crafted in 92.5 BIS hallmarked silver, further adds a sacred elegance to the collection. With its intricate carvings, devotional motifs, and quality, it enables women to carry pieces of tradition that are both spiritually meaningful and fashion-forward.
What makes temple jewellery in this collection unique, and how do the traditional motifs like mor pankh and floral designs tell a story?
Temple jewellery has always been rooted in tradition, with motifs that carry deep symbolic meaning. In this edit, we’ve reinterpreted these motifs to feel both culturally relevant and wearable. The mor pankh represents beauty, prosperity, and spiritual awakening, while floral elements convey growth and festivity. Each carving and detail are inspired by temple architecture and devotional art, but we’ve given it a contemporary touch so that it resonates with today’s women.
Can you style these antique and silver pieces with modern outfits, or are they best suited for traditional attire?
One of the core ideas behind this collection is versatility. While the pieces look stunning with festive saris, lehengas, and traditional attire, they’re also designed to pair beautifully with modern silhouettes. For instance, layered silver temple necklaces can elevate a simple kurta or Indo-western dress, while antique chaandbalis; or bead earrings add a statement touch. The 22k gold plated antique collection elevates the look, adding a touch of warmth and richness. The collection enables women to style freely.
How do the design elements, like geometric medallions and antique finishes, create a modern twist on classic festive jewellery?
Geometric medallions introduce clean, contemporary shapes that balance intricate carvings, while antique finishes preserve the essence of classic design. Together, these elements create jewellery that feels rooted in tradition yet refreshingly modern, enabling women to express both their cultural identity and their fashion-forward personality. The role of festive jewellery goes beyond ornamentation; it completes a woman’s overall look and enhances her style. This collection bridges both worlds, designed for women who want to dress in the best and expect their jewellery to be equally expressive.
Which signature pieces from the collection would you recommend as festive must-haves?
Some of the standout festive must-haves from this collection include necklaces with colourful micro beads in rich emerald hues, strung with traditional motifs. Statement rings bring a bold, sculptural touch to festive styling, making them ideal for weddings or thoughtful gifting. Exquisite nakashi earrings showcase intricate craftsmanship with antique finishes, adding elegance to any festive look. Antique kadas with fine nakashi work further complete the ensemble, embodying tradition while seamlessly pairing with contemporary outfits.
How does this collection cater to women looking for jewellery that blends sacred elegance with everyday wearability?
The collection has been designed to celebrate the elegance of temple jewellery while ensuring it remains versatile enough for daily wear. For instance, malas with delicate gold beads can be styled with a choker for festive occasions, creating a layered, regal look, and on regular days, the same mala can be worn as a subtle, standalone piece. Similarly, the collection introduces minimalistic mangalsutras that retain their cultural and spiritual significance while being light, contemporary, and easy to wear every day.