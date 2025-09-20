Effortless elegance: A minimalist Indianwear collection celebrating simplicity

This ease is echoed in the choice of fabrics and textures that define Saadgi. “We chose textiles that feel familiar on the skin—lightweight cottons, soft blends, fabrics that breathe,” Karishma shares. The textures are subtle, tactile rather than decorative, designed to create movement and hold form gently, allowing the wearer space and comfort.

True to the collection’s spirit, minimal embellishments are a conscious design choice. “It was less of a reaction to excess and more of a return to quietness—not just visually but emotionally,” says Karishma. “Each motif, placement, and finish is done with care. The work is thoughtful and precise, never performative.”

Behind this simplicity lies meticulous artisanal craftsmanship. “Much of the collection is shaped by repetition—fine thread embroidery and weaving done by hand over days, not hours,” Karishma reveals.

Looking ahe-ad, Karishma sees a shift in Indianwear’s role in modern wardrobes. “Younger generations seek pieces that feel personal, not prescriptive. Indianwear is no longer just for occasions—it’s becoming a part of daily expression, softer, smarter, and more intentional.”

Surat, the brand’s home base, is a crucial influence. “Surat is where fabric becomes story. The city’s industrious yet intimate pace shapes our design language—balancing scale with attention to detail,” Karishma notes.

As for what’s next, the brand is excited to dive deeper into the hands and stories behind each piece, leaning into textile memory and surface work that lingers with the wearer long after the garment is worn.

With its grounded colour palette—soft ivories, fresh mints, quiet blues, and deep blacks—Saadgi invites wearers to experience quiet luxury that adapts seamlessly from everyday moments to intimate celebrations.

Price on request. Available online.

