Post Dream takes you back to the magic of your childhood days

We all grew up watching cartoons of every kind. While some became cult classics and evergreen shows, many remain closely tied to our childhood, our imaginations, the endless questions we asked, and the attachment we felt to those animated characters. What if nostalgia slipped into your wardrobe, walking with you into adulthood? Kilogram, the unisex streetwear brand, has teamed up with Disney to launch its new collection, Post Dream.

Post Dream’s colour palette drifts between misty horizons and grounded hues

Kanika Goyal, founder and creative director of Kilogram, shares, “This drop continues our earlier collaboration where Disney characters first entered our universe.” With this drop, she envisioned Disney not as the centrepiece, but as a memory: subtle, lived-in, and quietly present. The collection is inspired by the way nostalgia lingers, familiar yet reframed through the brand’s storytelling lens.

Prioritising ease and structure, Post Dream’s colour palette drifts between misty horizons and grounded hues, evoking the feeling of waking from a vivid dream. Speaking about the design elements, Kanika explains, “Hidden character placements, negative spaces, and prints animated by Donald’s ever-shifting moods define the line. Mickey peeks out from unexpected folds, while the spike kettlebell motif anchors the narrative, a witty nod to Kilogram’s name and to weight, both literal and metaphorical.” The intention was to capture nostalgia in a subtle way. Instead of big central motifs, they used hidden details that feel like happy little discoveries, paired with soft colours, dreamy gradients, and playful graphics that are familiar yet refreshed.