Duja’s new collection proves upcycled fashion can be bold and fresh
Duja, an upcycling-focused label founded by Ustat Kharbanda, transforms discarded fabrics, pre-consumer waste, and forgotten garments into statement pieces. Their new collection, The Hot Second, is a bold 90s-inspired line that reimagines denim-on-denim, oversized tailoring, cropped tanks, raw, cargo-style shorts, and deconstructed seams. Each piece features subtle Indian hand techniques carefully applied to elevate the reclaimed materials like vintage denim, surplus jerseys, scrap leather, and ribbed knits. Ustat takes us through the edit.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The Hot Second is built around the idea of rewriting what already exists. We take discarded materials and show that they still carry value and power. I see beauty in imperfection. A faded wash or a rough edge isn’t a flaw; it’s character. The collection is about second chances, not just for fabric but for design thinking. It proves that fashion can feel new without starting from scratch.
How challenging are things for an upcycled label?
The challenge is that nothing is standard. We don’t work with uniform fabric rolls; we work with scraps, off-cuts, and garments that have already been used. That makes production slower, scaling harder, and design more complex. But it also forces us to innovate. Each piece demands its own solution, and that problem-solving is where our design language comes from.
When it comes to choosing upcycled clothes, what are the myths that consumers believe in?
The first myth is that upcycled clothes are just “second-hand.” In reality, upcycling often involves more work: deconstruction, reconstruction, and craft techniques that take significant time. Another myth is that upcycled fashion can’t look aspirational. Upcycled clothes can be bold, contemporary and fashion-forward while staying conscious.
Who’s the most conscious wearer among celebrities?
Alia Bhatt is someone who consistently sets the right example. She has been open about re-wearing her clothes and making mindful choices in an industry that often promotes excess.
What are the plans for your label?
Beyond collections, we want to challenge perceptions of waste and fashion through collaborations with artists, brands, and craftspeople. The long-term vision is to show that circular fashion is not niche; it is the future of the industry.
