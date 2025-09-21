From Van Gogh to Mount Fuji, this saree brand discovers a new canvas

A hundred years in fashion is usually enough to make any brand look dusty. Not RmKV. The Tirunelveli-born silk house, now 101 years old, is marking the milestone by doing what it has always done best: reinventing the saree without tampering with its soul.
This festive season, the label is rolling out 15 new silk sarees, and the inspirations are anything but provincial. Think Japanese artistry spliced with Indian heritage, natural dye palettes next to luminous zari borders, even Van Gogh reimagined in salmon pink. It’s proof that the brand doesn’t confuse “traditional” with “static.”
Take the Sashiko Reversible, a double-faced drape that swings between green and orange, or the Mount Fuji saree, which quite literally weaves an entire Japanese landscape into its pallu. For purists, there’s the Rasaleela, a devotional nod to Krishna with aquamarine overtones and peacock feathers woven in zari. And if you’re a minimalist, the Mocha Mousse—naturally dyed with betel nut and catechu—makes understatement look regal.
It’s not just the motifs that impress. RmKV has long been tinkering with the loom itself, from pioneering lighter weaves to natural dye gradients, to introducing pneumatic handlooms that make life easier for weavers—many of whom are women earning independent livelihoods through this craft. These quiet innovations explain how the brand has survived a century of changing tastes while still being a wedding-trousseau staple.
One could argue that fashion houses worldwide are scrambling to look “global” and “sustainable.” RmKV, with its Sappan wood dyes, cloud motifs, and cranes in flight, has been quietly doing both before hashtags made them trendy.
Of course, the cynic in us might say: a saree is a saree. But look closer, and you see why RmKV’s archives include everything from a 50,000-colour drape to the feather-light Lino Light. They’ve made silk not only endure but evolve.
