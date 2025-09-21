From Van Gogh to Mount Fuji, this saree brand discovers a new canvas

A hundred years in fashion is usually enough to make any brand look dusty. Not RmKV. The Tirunelveli-born silk house, now 101 years old, is marking the milestone by doing what it has always done best: reinventing the saree without tampering with its soul.

A century of silk sarees reinvented for the modern wearer

This festive season, the label is rolling out 15 new silk sarees, and the inspirations are anything but provincial. Think Japanese artistry spliced with Indian heritage, natural dye palettes next to luminous zari borders, even Van Gogh reimagined in salmon pink. It’s proof that the brand doesn’t confuse “traditional” with “static.”