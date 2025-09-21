Monk and Mei’s festive edit blends Punjabi spirit with Rajasthani craft
Founded in 2018 by Sonia Anand, Monk and Mei was born from her eye-opening experiences with tribal communities in Naxal-affected areas of Odisha during her corporate career. The Mumbai-based label is a blend of luxury, conscious design, and grassroots empowerment. Their latest collection, Shehzaadi, was launched recently, and we got to know all about it from Sonia.
Tell us about Shehzaadi.
It is a love letter to the modern Indian queen. For the festive season, we wanted to create pieces that are rooted in heritage yet contemporary. The collection is a rich tapestry of royal velvets and lustrous silks, primarily in a regal palette of salmon pink, fuchsia, and deep jewel tones. We’ve played with a variety of silhouettes, from the timeless kurta-sharara sets to the dramatic lehengas, and bold jumpsuits in jewel tones. We’ve reimagined the traditional gota patti work of Rajasthan, blending it with modern, floral-inspired embroideries in gold and silver. The textures are a mix of the plush depth of velvet and the delicate shimmer of silk brocade, often ador ned with scattered buttis.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
We drew direct inspiration from the vibrant, joyous spirit of Punjab, specifically the playful and melodious tradition of tappe—those infectious folk songs that are the heartbeat of every wedding and festive celebration. This collection is our interpretation of that energy and joy, translated into wearable art. It’s where the lively soul of Punjab meets the intricate, royal craftsmanship of Rajasthan.
How different is this collection from previous ones?
The craftsmanship is more intricate, featuring our signature gota patti on a larger scale, but the cuts are more experimental. Introducing styles like brocade jumpsuits and contemporary drapes within a traditional framework is a new, exciting direction for us. It’s bolder, more narrative-driven, and redefines tradition.
What are the trends during the winter festive season?
This season is all about opulent textures and statement separates. Rich fabrics like velvet will continue to reign, alongwith heavy silks like organza and brocade. Benarasi silk tissues, cape blouses and jackets, salwars, shararas and dhotis, Farshi salwars, and statement sleeves are also in.
What are the occasion wardrobe must-haves?
A statement lehenga, an embroidered jumpsuit or cape-set, an elegant silk sari, a versatile kurta set, and heirloom jewellery.
Who is the best-dressed celebrity in your eyes?
Globally, Zendaya is a masterclass in storytelling through fashion. She is fearless, elegant, and every outfit has a point of view. In India, I deeply admire Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for balancing high fashion with Indian heritage.
Tell us about your other upcoming collections.
We are recreating the magic of Benarasi silk tissue with water gold embroideries in timeless silhouettes for the upcoming wedding season. Moving away from deep hues, it has a pastel colour palette. For SS’ 26, we will launch a collection that explores the quiet luxury of Indian linen and khadi, focusing on minimalist embroidery and sustainable dyes.
