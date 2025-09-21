Monk and Mei’s festive edit blends Punjabi spirit with Rajasthani craft

A

It is a love letter to the modern Indian queen. For the festive season, we wanted to create pieces that are rooted in heritage yet contemporary. The collection is a rich tapestry of royal velvets and lustrous silks, primarily in a regal palette of salmon pink, fuchsia, and deep jewel tones. We’ve played with a variety of silhouettes, from the timeless kurta-sharara sets to the dramatic lehengas, and bold jumpsuits in jewel tones. We’ve reimagined the traditional gota patti work of Rajasthan, blending it with modern, floral-inspired embroideries in gold and silver. The textures are a mix of the plush depth of velvet and the delicate shimmer of silk brocade, often ador ned with scattered buttis.