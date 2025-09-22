New launches

Safaa’s Freesia collection is a nostalgic ode to childhood summers in ethnic wear

Safaa's Freesia collection captures the magic of summer afternoons and childhood nostalgia through airy lehengas, and softly hued kurtas
Freesia collection from Safaa
Safaa, the contemporary Indian lifestyle brand, has introduced its latest pre-festive collection, Freesia: The Whispers of Summer. This line captures the magic of summer afternoons and childhood nostalgia through airy lehengas, softly hued kurtas, and delicate florals, in rose-milk pinks, pistachio greens, and mango-inspired marigold.

What wakes Freesia perfect for pre-festive occasions

Karan Jaggi, Safaa’s founder and designer, shares the inspiration behind the collection: “The name Freesia was inspired by the blooming freesia flower, known for its gentle fragrance and association with fresh, sunlit days.”

Model posing outdoors in a pastel pink anarkali with light layering and traditional yet contemporary cuts from Safaa's latest collection
Peach and marigold toned co-erd set from Safaa's latest collection highlights the blend of tradition and modernity
Model wearing a rose-milk pink airy lehenga with delicate floral embroidery from Safaa's latest collection
A pastel hued sari from Safaa's latest collection

Translating such an intangible feeling as nostalgia into fabric and form was an intricate challenge. “Nostalgia in fashion emerges through careful material choices, gentle silhouettes, and a subdued palette that evoke memories both shared and personal,” Karan explains. “This alchemy, handled with artistry and intention, allows every garment to feel like a gentle echo of summers gone by.”

Freesia is marked by signature motifs—delicate paisleys intricately woven to blend tradition with modern craftsmanship, soft floral embroidery inspired by the freesia flower itself, and subtle gold accents that shimmer like sunlight on fabric. The collection’s silhouettes invite ease and elegance—lehengas “light as secrets under a mango tree,” airy and perfect for summer festivities; kurtas and anarkalis in playful pastels with flowing fits that marry comfort with grace.

Asked about his starting point for the designs, Karan credits their breakthrough collection Khaab for paving the way. “Khaab, with its summerish colours and warm reception, was the major inspiration behind Freesia. But ultimately, it wasn’t any single element—it was the interplay between memory, feeling, and colour that sparked the ideas.”

Heritage techniques are given new life in this collection. “We kept the roots of lehengas, kurtas, and saris intact, but refreshed them through contemporary cuts, lighter layering, and minimal embellishments,” says Karan. “Each garment is crafted by skilled artisans using genuine weaving and traditional stitching, but with updated colour palettes and proportions to resonate with new generations.”

Freesia, Karan adds, is an emotional tribute. “This collection is a love letter to the sisters, cousins, and sun-soaked memories we’ve grown with. It aims to wrap its wearers in warmth, serenity, and the quiet joy of reminiscing with loved ones. It’s for every woman who wants to carry a piece of her story within the folds of something beautiful and deeply personal.”

Price starts at Rs 27,990. Available online.

Designer Wirawan Srisomburananont explores heritage and femininity in her latest collection for Victoria Su
Safaa

