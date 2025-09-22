Safaa’s Freesia collection is a nostalgic ode to childhood summers in ethnic wear

Translating such an intangible feeling as nostalgia into fabric and form was an intricate challenge. “Nostalgia in fashion emerges through careful material choices, gentle silhouettes, and a subdued palette that evoke memories both shared and personal,” Karan explains. “This alchemy, handled with artistry and intention, allows every garment to feel like a gentle echo of summers gone by.”

Freesia is marked by signature motifs—delicate paisleys intricately woven to blend tradition with modern craftsmanship, soft floral embroidery inspired by the freesia flower itself, and subtle gold accents that shimmer like sunlight on fabric. The collection’s silhouettes invite ease and elegance—lehengas “light as secrets under a mango tree,” airy and perfect for summer festivities; kurtas and anarkalis in playful pastels with flowing fits that marry comfort with grace.

Asked about his starting point for the designs, Karan credits their breakthrough collection Khaab for paving the way. “Khaab, with its summerish colours and warm reception, was the major inspiration behind Freesia. But ultimately, it wasn’t any single element—it was the interplay between memory, feeling, and colour that sparked the ideas.”

Heritage techniques are given new life in this collection. “We kept the roots of lehengas, kurtas, and saris intact, but refreshed them through contemporary cuts, lighter layering, and minimal embellishments,” says Karan. “Each garment is crafted by skilled artisans using genuine weaving and traditional stitching, but with updated colour palettes and proportions to resonate with new generations.”

Freesia, Karan adds, is an emotional tribute. “This collection is a love letter to the sisters, cousins, and sun-soaked memories we’ve grown with. It aims to wrap its wearers in warmth, serenity, and the quiet joy of reminiscing with loved ones. It’s for every woman who wants to carry a piece of her story within the folds of something beautiful and deeply personal.”

Price starts at Rs 27,990. Available online.

