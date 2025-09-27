Summer ’25 Streetwear: Embracing urban heat and hype

The collection captures the essence of summer streetwear culture. It is about freedom—freedom to move, express, and experiment. “Our collection fuses breathable fabrics with sharp silhouettes and statement prints that echo summer’s defiant, untamed vibe. It’s designed to be lived in from late-night rides to open-air gigs without compromising on attitude,” shares Ishika

So what are the specific themes or stories that she is exploring through the designs? “This season we explored the theme of Heat vs Hype. It’s a commentary on how streetwear is evolving under pressure— social, cultural, even climatic. Graphics reference thermal maps, sun-faded signage, and digital distortion, layered over futuristic tailoring to tell a story of style surviving and thriving in extremes,” she says.

At Volfsbane, it is all about innovation with intent. “While we experiment with materials, textures, and tech-inspired cuts, we stay grounded in our DNA: dark edge, subculture roots, and global youth energy. Innovation is layered in never loud but always present for those who know where to look,” she adds.

You will find deconstructed layering, asymmetrical hems, breathable mesh panels, and tonal embroidery with glitch-inspired typography. It is very different from the brand’s earlier launches. Summer ’25 is a shift from rebellion to evolution. “Previous drops focused more on gritty, industrial aesthetics; this time, we’ve moved into lighter, more adaptive expressions of streetwear. There’s more fluidity in silhouette, more experimentation in fabric and an undercurrent of tech-influenced minimalism that hints at where Volfsbane is headed,” says Ishika.

This collection bridges Eastern minimalism and Western maximalism in a way that speaks to global streetwear today. Whether it’s Tokyo, Berlin, or Mumbai the pieces are built for the creatively defiant.

Prices start at Rs 3,200. Available online.

