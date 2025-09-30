This fusion wear line will fill your heart with happiness and your wardrobe with style

Delving deeper into the inspiration drawn from the rhythm of festive occasions where one moves from intimate rituals to vibrant gatherings, he adds, “Each piece is designed to reflect that spirit of continuity, refinement, and being expressive.”

Fabrics are chosen for their flow and lightness, allowing silhouettes to move with ease. Describing some of the key design elements, Manik explains, “We’ve added soft pleats that bring fluidity, striking prints that give individuality to key pieces, coordinated dupattas that tie traditional elegance into modern styling and subtle textures and minimal embellishments for contemporary finish.”

ONYM Drop 3 includes a variety of festive silhouettes. “For those who prefer minimal, there are understated looks. For those who like to stand out, there are bold colours and prints. it’s an edit that caters to varied moods and personalities, always under the umbrella of our modern design approach,” adds Manik. Perfect for pujas as well as evening soirées, these pieces are made to keep up with every festive adventure. Light, elegant, and stylish, they let you celebrate, mingle, and dance the night away.

Manik highlights two of his favourite pieces, the ridge orange and red co ord, where a saturated red base meets layered orange accents and abstract motifs. A cropped overlay adds sculptural sharpness, making it festive yet modern. He also points to the Floro peach-pink jumpsuit, where blush tones, striped panels, and abstract motifs bring depth. Its wide-leg silhouette and fine straps keep it fluid and playful, balancing softness with structure for contemporary dressing.

Prices start at Rs 13,500.

Available online.

