This fusion wear line will fill your heart with happiness and your wardrobe with style

Whether you love staying true to classic ethnic wear or enjoy experimenting with modern twists, the festive season has a way of casting its charm on everyone. Some go all out with bold looks, while others prefer subtlety, adding just the right pop of colour to stand apart. either way, it’s always a delight to watch personal styles come alive during this time. Clos has long been known for its modern silhouettes, clean, versatile, and effortlessly flattering. Their latest collection, ONYM Drop 3, stays true to this ethos, carrying forward the same refined spirit with a festive touch.
The founder and designer Manik Sharma shares, “Our design vocabulary revolves around balance, effortless movement paired with statement-making silhouettes, subtle textures contrasted with bold elements, and minimal embellishments that highlight thoughtful detailing over excess. ONYM Drop 3 continues this philosophy.”
Unlike previous drops by the same name, this edition leans boldly into the festive spirit, featuring ombré blends, striking prints, and coordinated dupattas. While earlier collections focused on minimal essentials, this one embraces a celebratory mood. In a nutshell, it’s inclined more towards the season with colour, movement, and ease.
Delving deeper into the inspiration drawn from the rhythm of festive occasions where one moves from intimate rituals to vibrant gatherings, he adds, “Each piece is designed to reflect that spirit of continuity, refinement, and being expressive.”
Fabrics are chosen for their flow and lightness, allowing silhouettes to move with ease. Describing some of the key design elements, Manik explains, “We’ve added soft pleats that bring fluidity, striking prints that give individuality to key pieces, coordinated dupattas that tie traditional elegance into modern styling and subtle textures and minimal embellishments for contemporary finish.”
ONYM Drop 3 includes a variety of festive silhouettes. “For those who prefer minimal, there are understated looks. For those who like to stand out, there are bold colours and prints. it’s an edit that caters to varied moods and personalities, always under the umbrella of our modern design approach,” adds Manik. Perfect for pujas as well as evening soirées, these pieces are made to keep up with every festive adventure. Light, elegant, and stylish, they let you celebrate, mingle, and dance the night away.
Manik highlights two of his favourite pieces, the ridge orange and red co ord, where a saturated red base meets layered orange accents and abstract motifs. A cropped overlay adds sculptural sharpness, making it festive yet modern. He also points to the Floro peach-pink jumpsuit, where blush tones, striped panels, and abstract motifs bring depth. Its wide-leg silhouette and fine straps keep it fluid and playful, balancing softness with structure for contemporary dressing.
Prices start at Rs 13,500.
Available online.
