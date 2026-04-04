JJ Valaya’s first-ever bag line is replete with his signature emblems
JJ Valaya recently launched the house’s first-ever dedicated handbag line, which marks a deeply personal chapter for the designer. The collection is anchored by The Raj & The Jagjit, a design named after JJ Valaya’s parents, that symbolises protection and legacy. The range translates the brand’s signature couture language into wearable art across 14 distinct silhouettes, featuring handcrafted brass hardware, embroidered velvets, and semi-precious gemstones.
Tell us in detail about your new collection.
This is the debut of JJ Valaya Accessories and the collection has been designed as an extension of the House’s couture language. It brings together embroidered velvets, quilted nappa leathers, and bespoke suede interiors, finished with handcrafted brass hardware. The silhouettes range from structured statement pieces to more fluid, versatile forms like belt bags and clutches. The colour palette draws from deeper, richer tones of noir, burgundy, emerald, and midnight blue, allowing the pieces to feel timeless rather than seasonal. The idea was to create objects that carry both presence and practicality.
How have textures and embroideries been employed in this collection?
Texture plays a very important role. In couture, opulence often comes from layering, but in accessories, it has to be more controlled. So, we worked with embroidered velvets, leather quilting, and detailed interiors to create depth without overwhelming the form. The embroidery is present, but balanced with structure, allowing the pieces to feel refined rather than ornate.
What are the wedding and summer occasion accessories must-haves?
For weddings and summer occasions, accessories need to balance presence with ease. A well-structured statement handbag is obviously essential, as it anchors the look without overwhelming it. Footwear must be elegant but practical, given the long hours; refined juttis or well-crafted sandals work best. Jewellery should be chosen according to the personality of the individual. Lightweight stoles or dupattas add versatility, especially for summer evenings, while belts or kamarbands can subtly define the silhouette. Above all, the focus should be on cohesion—each element must feel considered, not added on.
What are the types of handbags trending this year?
There is a visible shift towards pieces that feel more personal and less trend-driven. Structured bags, versatile crossbody styles, and pieces that carry a narrative are becoming more relevant than purely seasonal designs.
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