JJ Valaya’s first-ever bag line is replete with his signature emblems

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For weddings and summer occasions, accessories need to balance presence with ease. A well-structured statement handbag is obviously essential, as it anchors the look without overwhelming it. Footwear must be elegant but practical, given the long hours; refined juttis or well-crafted sandals work best. Jewellery should be chosen according to the personality of the individual. Lightweight stoles or dupattas add versatility, especially for summer evenings, while belts or kamarbands can subtly define the silhouette. Above all, the focus should be on cohesion—each element must feel considered, not added on.