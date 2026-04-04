Karishma Mehra’s Joolry drop blends modern edge with heirloom charm
Joolry By Karishma Mehra’s latest drop features two distinct collections: Illuminate and Heirlooms. While Illuminate is a bold, modern and head-turning collection with a strong Western design language, Heirlooms leans more towards Indian aesthetics, with moissanite Polki set in sterling silver. Illuminate features statement pieces crafted with semi-precious stones, designed for women who want their jewellery to be the highlight of their look.
Joolry’s latest jewellery drop blends western design with Indian polki craftsmanship
Across both collections, Karishma has focused on creating versatile jewellery: necklaces, chokers, earrings, and statement sets that can transition effortlessly from occasion wear to long-term wardrobe staples. Karishma takes us through the same.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The idea behind both Illuminate and Heirlooms is to create pieces that truly stay with you; designs that you don’t get bored with over time. We wanted to move beyond trend-driven jewellery and focus on pieces that feel relevant today but will still feel just as special years later. It’s about longevity, emotional value, and strong design identity.
What kind of jewellery is working in wedding scenes this summer?
We’re seeing a strong shift towards softer colour palettes with standout design elements. Pastels are dominating, especially combinations like baby pink and mint, which are working beautifully together. We’re designing a lot around these tones, creating pieces that feel fresh, light, and perfect for daytime and destination weddings.
Is emerald still highly in demand?
Yes, absolutely. Emeralds are timeless and continue to be in high demand. What I personally enjoy is working with both light and dark green emeralds. While the deeper tones remain classic, summer tends to favour lighter green shades, which feel fresher and more versatile. Our collections always include both variants.
What are the jewellery must-haves for brides?
I always believe that every bride should include at least one or two standout elements, pieces that truly set her apart. It could be a bold headpiece, hand harnesses, or a unique statement necklace; something that makes her look distinct from everyone else.
What are the plans for the label?
We’re currently in an exciting phase of growth. With our new store in Bandra, we’re focused on strengthening our retail presence and creating a more immersive brand experience.
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