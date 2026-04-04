Karishma Mehra’s Joolry drop blends modern edge with heirloom charm

Joolry By Karishma Mehra’s latest drop features two distinct collections: Illuminate and Heirlooms. While Illuminate is a bold, modern and head-turning collection with a strong Western design language, Heirlooms leans more towards Indian aesthetics, with moissanite Polki set in sterling silver. Illuminate features statement pieces crafted with semi-precious stones, designed for women who want their jewellery to be the highlight of their look.

Joolry’s latest jewellery drop blends western design with Indian polki craftsmanship

Across both collections, Karishma has focused on creating versatile jewellery: necklaces, chokers, earrings, and statement sets that can transition effortlessly from occasion wear to long-term wardrobe staples. Karishma takes us through the same.