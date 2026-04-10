Couture athleisure redefines luxury sportswear

While athleisure is often associated with minimalism and functionality, the brand has elevated it with couture craftsmanship without losing its ease. “For me, true luxury lies in balance. The silhouettes remain fluid, relaxed, and deeply functional, but you will notice subtle add-ons, refined textures, and intentional construction bringing in the couture language without overwhelming the piece,” she says.

On using lightweight fabrics like linen, Swiss cotton, and French organza, Maheka says they are ideal for summer: “These fabrics move with the body, not against it.”

Maheka has always been drawn to reimagining the familiar, and suspenders—traditionally masculine and understated—became an easy canvas for reinvention. “The functional yet bold MM Power Straps have become my personal signature; even a classic white shirt finds new power when styled with them,” she asserts.

So, does she see athleisure becoming part of the Indian couture conversation beyond occasionwear? “Yes, absolutely. Couture is no longer confined to occasions. It is becoming a part of everyday expression, where design meets life seamlessly,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 10,500. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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