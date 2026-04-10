Couture athleisure redefines luxury sportswear

Few categories have undergone the sea change that athleisure has experienced over the past few years. This shift, spurred by the rise in telecommuting and consumers’ post-pandemic desire to make every outfit worn outdoors count, has prompted many brands to expand their oeuvres with new product offerings. Maheka Mirpuri’s SS26 collection, Maharani Athleisure, is a case in point. The collection explores the intersection of sport and sovereignty, where athletic silhouettes meet couture craftsmanship.
It features zip-up jackets, embellished tracksuits, and fluid summer separates crafted in lightweight fabrics such as linen, Swiss cotton, and French organza, all infused with Maheka’s signature detailing. A key highlight is the MM embellished suspenders—MM Power Straps—designed as a statement accessory for the season. Adorned with Swarovski elements, intricate threadwork, and bold detailing, they reinterpret a classic wardrobe staple through a modern, glamorous lens.
Maheka Mirpuri, designer, philanthropist, and founder of the eponymous brand, shares that this is a reimagination of the Modern Maharani, “no longer confined to moments, but alive in movement.”
“I began to imagine her beyond occasions—in transit, in transition, in life. I wanted to design for that rhythm. Maharani Athleisure redefines glamour, not as something reserved, but as something lived in every single day,” says Maheka.
While athleisure is often associated with minimalism and functionality, the brand has elevated it with couture craftsmanship without losing its ease. “For me, true luxury lies in balance. The silhouettes remain fluid, relaxed, and deeply functional, but you will notice subtle add-ons, refined textures, and intentional construction bringing in the couture language without overwhelming the piece,” she says.
On using lightweight fabrics like linen, Swiss cotton, and French organza, Maheka says they are ideal for summer: “These fabrics move with the body, not against it.”
Maheka has always been drawn to reimagining the familiar, and suspenders—traditionally masculine and understated—became an easy canvas for reinvention. “The functional yet bold MM Power Straps have become my personal signature; even a classic white shirt finds new power when styled with them,” she asserts.
So, does she see athleisure becoming part of the Indian couture conversation beyond occasionwear? “Yes, absolutely. Couture is no longer confined to occasions. It is becoming a part of everyday expression, where design meets life seamlessly,” she adds.
Prices start at Rs 10,500. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl