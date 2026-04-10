Indian handloom linen saris get a playful, modern update

Through design intervention and by harnessing tradition, Mrida, a premium handloom sari brand from Mumbai, is breathing new life into linen saris. Its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, titled Scoop of Summer, features pure linen saris inspired by the gentler side of the season. The range reimagines summer dressing through breathable textiles, playful block prints, and tactile detailing.
Handwoven and dyed in Bhagalpur—a region celebrated for its mastery in linen weaving—each sari begins with 100 per cent pure linen that softens beautifully over time while retaining its natural texture and character. Mrida has used hand block prints carved and developed exclusively in-house for these saris. Playful florals, fruits, birds, stripes, checks, and everyday motifs unfold across softened summer hues like pista green, periwinkle blue, mint, peach, cream, and citrus-tinted pinks.
Lace borders, crochet trims, tassels, pom-poms, and delicate bead accents are added by hand, lending exclusivity to each sari. “From weaving and dyeing to printing and finishing, each sari takes 10–15 days to complete,” shares Shriya Nagi, co-founder of Mrida. “We wanted to explore linen as a breathable, living textile and pair it with motifs that feel joyful yet grounded. These saris are designed to be lived in—whet-her at work, at home, or during unhurried summer afternoons.”
This is the brand’s first exploration into pure linen that is lightweight and effortlessly elegant. “Linen’s naturally loose weave allows the skin to breathe while enabling air circulation, making it ideal for Indian summers. While Bhagalpur has traditionally been known for its tussar silk, we have observed a growing prominence of linen weaving there, which led us to choose this region,” explains Shriya.
The motifs draw deeply from summer nostalgia. “Imagine moments spent in gardens—birdwatching, watering plants, or sipping nimbu-paani while mangoes are sliced and chilled in the afternoon. There is a sense of playful joy, reminiscent of childhood summers and simple pleasures like cotton candy. The blocks were crafted in Rajasthan. Post-ideation, our weavers in Bhagalpur dyed the saris in carefully chosen tones, each base colour inspired by an ice-cream flavour, true to the name of the collection,” she explains.
The designs are later translated into wooden blocks by artisans. The saris are then sent to the Indore warehouse for printing, along with the addition of laces and tassels. “This time, we chose to incorporate more pronounced tassels—something we don’t typically do—going a step further to enhance the collection’s playful spirit,” she adds.
Prices start at Rs 16,714. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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