Indian handloom linen saris get a playful, modern update

This is the brand’s first exploration into pure linen that is lightweight and effortlessly elegant. “Linen’s naturally loose weave allows the skin to breathe while enabling air circulation, making it ideal for Indian summers. While Bhagalpur has traditionally been known for its tussar silk, we have observed a growing prominence of linen weaving there, which led us to choose this region,” explains Shriya.

The motifs draw deeply from summer nostalgia. “Imagine moments spent in gardens—birdwatching, watering plants, or sipping nimbu-paani while mangoes are sliced and chilled in the afternoon. There is a sense of playful joy, reminiscent of childhood summers and simple pleasures like cotton candy. The blocks were crafted in Rajasthan. Post-ideation, our weavers in Bhagalpur dyed the saris in carefully chosen tones, each base colour inspired by an ice-cream flavour, true to the name of the collection,” she explains.

The designs are later translated into wooden blocks by artisans. The saris are then sent to the Indore warehouse for printing, along with the addition of laces and tassels. “This time, we chose to incorporate more pronounced tassels—something we don’t typically do—going a step further to enhance the collection’s playful spirit,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 16,714. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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